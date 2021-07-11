Bruno Tonioli says Strictly might want to permanently replace him with Anton Du Beke: ‘It’s like James Bond – I’ve done my stint’

Bruno Tonioli will once again be absent from the judging panel this year as Anton Du Beke takes his place for Strictly Come Dancing 2021, his first full season behind the desk.

Due to pandemic-related restrictions and complications, Bruno will be sitting another series out in order to continue working on the US version of the beloved dance show, Dancing with the Stars.

Of course, he’s voiced his support for his replacement, Ballroom stalwart Anton, but reckons there’s a chance he might be bidding farewell to Strictly for good.

“It’s totally up to them,” Bruno said of the show. “If there’s no COVID and they want me, I’ll be back. But they may say, ‘Anton was great, we don’t need you’.”

In an interview with The Sun, the longstanding Strictly judge sounded pragmatic about the idea, saying: “I’ll do something else. It’s like James Bond actors, I’ve done my stint.

“You cannot be desperate, if you start down that path you’ll go insane. I won’t be second best,” he added. “I worked my butt off for a very long time and I wouldn’t do anything if I didn’t feel comfortable. I’m not one for compromise.”

Bruno also addressed his disappointment at not being able to appear on the series this year, sayingL “I am so sad and frustrated but there is nothing anyone can do.

“Anton was the obvious choice to replace me. I was never asked my opinion but I wasn’t surprised. He was desperate to get that judging role, so I’m sure he is delighted.”

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC asking for comment on Bruno’s remarks.

Bruno and Craig Revel Horwood are the last remaining members of the original Strictly judging line-up, with Arlene Phillips exiting after the 2008 series and Len Goodman bowing out at the end of 2016.

Last year, when COVID restrictions prevented him for featuring on the panel, Strictly bosses made the decision to go ahead with three judges: Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig.

Anton did a two-week stint standing in for Motsi when she wasn’t able to appear following a trip to Germany.

Strictly will return to BBC One later this summer.