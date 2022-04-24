The talented young group, comprised of children and adults aged 14-24 who have disabilities such as autism and Down's syndrome, is on a journey to prove that their disabilities don't hold them back from achieving their dreams.

Britain's Got Talent 's David Walliams pressed his Golden Buzzer for uplifting dance act Born to Perform, sending the troupe through to the semi-finals on last night's show (23rd April).

The act performed to Hairspray's You Can't Stop the Beat, winning prais from David and fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell for their inspiring message and incredible energy.

Speaking in a clip posted on BGT's official Twitter page just after their audition, Walliams said: "It was a really emotional moment, I just pressed my buzzer for Born to Perform, and the reaction in the room was absolutely incredible. Amazing. I am so, so thrilled for them."

Last night's episode also featured a gospel choir, man who attempted to smash over 122 coconuts with hands, and a singing, busking bin.

Meanwhile, two golden buzzers have already been activated on the series so far - Cowell hit his button for comedian Axel Blake, a 33-year-old property maintenance manager and dad of two, whom Cowell commended for being the first person to make a funny joke about Covid.

The Greatest Showman vocalist Loren Allred was put through to the semi-finals by Holden after her performance of Never Enough. BGT later had to voice its support for the singer, who faced criticism for being more established than other auditioning acts.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name, and she deserves her spot on the BGT stage.

"We hope that such articles will not count against somebody who is well-deserving of this opportunity. It’s fantastic that Loren is now able to step out and stand in her own right to be the face, and not just the voice, of one of the most well-known tracks of all time."

Allred added: "Even though I have spent a lot of years in the music industry, people don’t know who I am. Over all these years I’ve been fighting for my chance to be known and to make it.

"The opportunity to sing 'Never Enough' evolved from being a session singer in the choir, and even though the song was a big success, people still think that the actress sang it. I have never gotten the opportunity to tell my story. That’s never happened for me. I am an unsigned, independent artist still trying to make a name for myself."