Following a tense final, Viggo Venn was named as this year’s champion , following in the footsteps of past winners like Diversity, Lost Voice Guy and Axel Blake.

After seven weeks of auditions and a packed week of live shows, Britain’s Got Talent has crowned its 2023 winner.

He will receive a £250,000 cash prize and appear at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Lillianna Clifton came in second place, with magician Cillian O'Connor in third.

The 2023 season of the long-running ITV talent show marked former Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli’s debut on the judging panel.

Tonioli joined Britain’s Got Talent following David Walliams’ departure from the show earlier this year.

“I had a ball, partly because I had never seen it before,” Tonioli previously told Radio Times, adding: “I had the best time. It’s a proper variety show and the range of talent is incredible.

"Simon [Cowell] and I have known each other forever, but this is the first time we’ve been able to work together. It was such fun. We need some of that in our lives.”

This year also saw more Golden Buzzers dished out to contestants than in previous seasons, in a shake-up to the usual rules.

Bruno Tonioli pressed his Golden Buzzer at the wrong time on Britain's Got Talent. ITV

Normally each of the four members of the judging panel can pick one Golden Buzzer act, who is then fast-tracked to the live semi-finals, and presenters Ant & Dec are also given the chance to one act between them. This time, though, both Tonioli and Simon Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer for two acts each.

All four judges also teamed up to give amputee dancer Musa Motha an unprecedented ‘group’ Golden Buzzer during the audition stages.

Britain’s Got Talent is set to return to our screens in 2024, with applications to audition for the contest already open.

For the first time in the show’s history, members of the public will be able to nominate individual acts or groups that they think are worthy of a chance to perform for Cowell and co.

“New to Britain's Got Talent, we are giving you the opportunity to secretly nominate a group or an individual that you believe deserves to be on the BGT stage showing their talent to the nation,” the ITV website explains.

"You can fill in an application form on their behalf. We will gather details from you and as much information you have about the act and hopefully you will be the one that helps their dreams come true!

"If you know someone special who deserves the chance at a life-changing opportunity of walking on the stage and impressing the celebrity judges, then you can do something about it! Apply for them now!"

