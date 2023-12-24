Last year saw Loose Women take the crowns – but who has got what it takes to impress the judges this time round?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Britain Get Singing 2023 line-up.

Britain Get Singing 2023 line-up

Five groups made up of soap, entertainment and and reality TV stars will perform on Britain Get Singing once again this year.

Below is a list of all the groups taking part:

Good Morning Britain

Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin and Dr Amir Khan. ITV

Good Morning Britain presenters Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin and Dr Amir Khan will be taking part on this year's Britain Get Singing.

Love Island

Davide Sanclimenti, Zachariah Noble, Molly Marsh, Jacques O'Neill and Marcel Somerville. ITV

Love Island stars from a variety of seasons are taking part, including season 10's Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, season 8's Jacques O'Neill and Davide Sanclimenti and season 3's Marcel Somerville.

Coronation Street

Claire Sweeney, Vinta Morgan, Lisa George, Cherylee Houston and Mollie Gallagher. ITV

Claire Sweeney, Vinta Morgan, Lisa George, Cherylee Houston and Mollie Gallagher will be swapping the cobbles for the stage in this year's Britain Get Singing.

The Masked Singer

Chris Kamara, Russell Watson and Aled Jones. ITV

The Masked Singer's Chris Kamara, Russell Watson and Aled Jones will all be performing in their costumes from the show.

EastEnders

Emma Barton, Heather Peace, Clair Norris, Matthew Morrison, Angela Wynter and Sid Owen. ITV

Swapping Albert Square for centre stage are EastEnders' Emma Barton, Heather Peace, Clair Norris, Matthew Morrison, Angela Wynter and Sid Owen.

Britain Get Singing will air on ITV and ITVX this festive season.

