The young chefs will be assessed by Michelin-trained social media sensation Poppy O'Toole, who is joined by a new judge - Big Has. But who is he?

Read on for everything you need to know about Young MasterChef judge Big Has.

Who is Big Has from Young MasterChef?

Big Has. BBC/Shine TV

Instagram: @bighas___

Big Has is a chef, author and YouTube food star with over 40,000 subscribers to his channel.

Prior to joining Young MasterChef, Has graduated from Jamie Oliver's Fifteen programme, which saw him go on to spend the next 10 years cooking in high-end kitchens all over London.

However, this was until Covid hit, and Has continued his passion for cooking online through creating Sunday Sessions on YouTube.

In more recent years, Has published his first cookbook, HOME, and his second book is due to be published in autumn 2024.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

His other TV show projects include featuring on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch and The Big Breakfast, as well as Celeb Cooking School.

"It's a major honour to be involved in a show as prestigious as MasterChef," Has said of his new role on the series.

"Seeing the contestants' eagerness to learn and show off their backgrounds through food is something that I'm all about.

"I really enjoyed being a guest on the last series. Like food, you've got to leave people with a good taste of who you are, and luckily the producers bought what I was 'cooking'!"

When asked what viewers can expect from the new season, Has said: "They can expect laughs, a couple shockers, good food (or scran, depending where you're from), big energy from our contestants, a couple famous faces and an amazing final."

Young MasterChef returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Monday 8th January at 8pm.

Advertisement

For more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.