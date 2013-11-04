Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston both have big-budget movies and TV shows to their names. Sherlock, Star Trek, Thor, War Horse to name but a few. But the big question on everybody's lips (ok, perhaps just mine) is which of the two actors does the best impression of Alan Rickman.

A sort of Snape Wars, if you will...

Here they both are showing off their best Rickman tones – Cumberbatch simply speaking in Rickman's voice, Hiddleston reciting a line from Rickman's days as the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Your job is to pick your favourite and vote below...

Tom Hiddleston

Benedict Cumberbatch

