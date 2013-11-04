Benedict Cumberbatch or Tom Hiddleston - who does the best Alan Rickman impression?
Sherlock's Cumberbatch and Thor star Hiddleston in the battle to end all battles... yes, it's a Rickman-off
Published: Monday, 4 November 2013 at 10:17 am
Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston both have big-budget movies and TV shows to their names. Sherlock, Star Trek, Thor, War Horse to name but a few. But the big question on everybody's lips (ok, perhaps just mine) is which of the two actors does the best impression of Alan Rickman.
A sort of Snape Wars, if you will...
Here they both are showing off their best Rickman tones – Cumberbatch simply speaking in Rickman's voice, Hiddleston reciting a line from Rickman's days as the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Your job is to pick your favourite and vote below...
Tom Hiddleston
Benedict Cumberbatch
