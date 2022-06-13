David Dickinson originally fronted the series before Tim Wonnacott later took over, but now the show is fronted by a selections of its experts – and fans can expect three familiar faces to be appearing on our screens more, as Roo Irvine, Caroline Hawley and Danny Sebastian have been added to the hosting line-up.

Weekday lunchtimes are not complete without an episode of Bargain Hunt – the long-running antiques show that has aired on BBC One for more than 20 years.

The trio have appeared on Bargain Hunt as antiques experts over the years but they're due to make their presenting debut on the show this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the new presenters of Bargain Hunt – and the existing ones as well.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Roo Irvine

BBC

Arusha 'Roo' Irvine joined the Bargain Hunt team in 2019 as an expert and has been announced as one of the show's new presenters.

She'll be making her hosting debut on the show on Monday 13th June, visiting an antiques fair in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, however she first got into antiquing with her husband a few years ago, moving away from a career in marketing.

Irvine has previously appeared on Antiques Roadtrip, Flipping Profit and Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip as well as Mastermind and Pointless.

On joining Bargain Hunt as a presenter, Irvine said: "I’m loving every second of it! Bargain Hunt has such a happy, chilled vibe and that’s down to the contestants and the crew.

"It’s like a big family. They say ‘do what you love and you’ll never do a day’s work again’ – that is definitely me!"

Caroline Hawley

BBC

Caroline Hawley will become a presenter on Bargain Hunt later this month, hosting her first show on Monday 27th June in Shropshire.

Hawley became involved in the antiques trade with her husband John for several decades, having opened her first shop in South Cave in 1983. Together they run Hawleys Auctioneers – an auction house based in Yorkshire.

Hawley joined Bargain Hunt as an expert in 2014 and has previously appeared on Flipping Profit and Celebrity Eggheads.

On becoming a new presenter on the show, Hawley said: "Presenting Bargain Hunt is absolutely amazing. I enjoy it so much! It’s fantastic to meet so many people with a passion for their subject, whatever that is. I love it all."

Danny Sebastian

BBC

Danny Sebastian is an antiques expert who first appeared on Bargain Hunt in 2017 and has just become a presenter.

He's set to host his first show in October, with the episodes being filmed in Harrogate.

Sebastian moved into the antiquing world at a point when he was ready for a career move. "I was very fortunate and worked with a big celebrity player in the antique game, I then saw an auction house full of mid-20th century gear and instantly knew antiques was for me," he said.

Outside of Bargain Hunt, Sebastian has appeared on Celebrity Eggheads, Flipping Profit, Junk Rescue, Celebrity Mastermind and Susan Calman's Antiques Adventure.

On joining the presenting line-up, Sebastian said: "I’m absolutely over the moon, it’s beautiful really. It’s like a dream come true. I always thought I’d love to do this job – I’m so extremely fortunate to be given the opportunity.

"It’s a fabulous show, very iconic and presenting it has given me a real kick."

Christina Trevanion

BBC

Christina Trevanion joined Bargain Hunt as a presenter in 2020, having previously appeared as an expert from 2014 onwards.

The TV presenter has worked in the antiques industry for over 15 years, having appeared on Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Flog It!

She has previously worked at Christies, Halls and Hansons and is now a managing partner at Trevanion Auctioneers and Valuers in Whitchurch.

Charlie Ross

BBC

Charlie Ross is an antiques expert and presenter who has hosted Bargain Hunt since 2018, having previously appeared on the show as an expert.

Ross began his career in the 1960s, conducting auctions across the world and running his own sale room in Woburn for over 25 years.

Outside of Bargain Hunt, he has appeared on Flog It, Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Pointless Celebrities.

Eric Knowles

BBC

Antiques expert Eric Knowles has appeared as a presenter on Bargain Hunt since 2018.

He previously appeared on Antiques Roadshow as an expert from 1981 until last year and has also featured on Clash of the Collectables, Pointless Celebrities, The One Show, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Celebrity Eggheads.

Knowles also used to appear in Dictionary Corner on Countdown from 2002 until 2006 as well as featuring on Going for a Song, Crimewatch UK and The Generation Game.

He began his career in the early 1970s, joining London auctioneers Bonhams in 1979 and later becoming a director before leaving the company in 2008.

Natasha Raskin Sharp

BBC

TV presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp is an antiques and art expert who first appeared on Bargain Hunt as an auctioneer in 2014 before becoming a presenter in 2016.

After working in the Alice Temperley fashion house and working for Barack Obama's primary election campaign in 2008, she joined Glasgow auction house McTear's as Head of Pictures where she dealt with contemporary art.

Raskin Sharp has since appeared on Antiques Road Trip, Flog It, Baggage Battles, For What It's Worth and Susan Calman's Antiques Adventure. She also presents a show on BBC Radio Scotland.

Advertisement

Bargain Hunt is on BBC One every day from 12:15pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.