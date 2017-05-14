BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Wunmi Mosaku wins Best Supporting Actress
Siobhan Finneran, Nicola Walker, Vanessa Kirby and Wunmi Mosaku fought it out for the acting prize
Damilola, Our Loved Boy's Wunmi Mosaku has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress, seeing off competition from Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Nicola Walker (Last Tango in Halifax).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Taboo, Broadchurch and The Moorside were not considered for tonight's ceremony.