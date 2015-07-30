Baggs lived on the Isle of Man, where he ran a telecommunications company called Bluewave Communications Ltd. Only yesterday the entrepreneur celebrated his 27th birthday and announced the launch of a new 4G network for the island, which he described as “something truly magical” when speaking to iomtoday.

A spokesperson for Bluewave Communications told RadioTimes.com that Baggs will be deeply missed: "He was a friend to all of us as well as a great leader. Our thoughts are with Stuart's family."

Baggs has appeared in a number of reality and entertainment shows but is best known for his appearances on The Apprentice, where he reached the semi-finals despite at the time being the youngest ever candidate at 21 years old. Baggs became known for memorable one-liners including “everything I touch turns to sold” and “I'm not a one-trick pony, I'm not a 10-trick pony, I'm a whole field of ponies” and for giving himself the nickname "The Brand".

After his time on the show he also became RadioTimes.com's Apprentice reporter and the shock and sadness of his loss has been felt keenly among the team.

Tim Glanfield, editor of the site, paid a personal and heartfelt tribute to Baggs.

"Stuart was a brilliant, hilarious and fantastically ambitious young man who I had the pleasure to work with and latterly became a friend.

"He loved to play the fool in public and relished the attention that The Apprentice thrust upon him (even when it was negative), but behind the silly sound bites and goading of the media he was a tremendously talented businessman, a high-achiever and loyal friend.

"I'll never forget feeling like a celebrity by association when drinking in the pubs and bars of South London as Bagsy worked his audience of adoring fans – or the excitement his arrival on my stag do generated amongst my other friends. Simply put, Stuart had an infectious personality and people just wanted to spend time with him.

"There aren't enough uncompromising and restlessly energetic people like Stuart in the world and his huge presence will be sadly missed.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at this terrible time."

Update Thursday August 6th 2015:

The Police can now confirm on behalf of the Coroner that Mr Baggs died of natural causes. Mr Baggs had suffered from asthma for many years and died as a result of his condition. Inspector Michelle McKillop said: “From the reaction we have encountered during our enquiries it is clear that this is a tragic and premature loss of such a hardworking and visionary young man.

"We extend our thoughts to the family at this sad time and on their behalf I would request that they are now left in peace to grieve as a family”.