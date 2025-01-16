Anton Du Beke: 'I don't recognise half the celebs on Strictly Come Dancing these days'
"In the old days of Strictly, we used to know everybody."
Anton Du Beke is one of the only remaining faces on Strictly Come Dancing to have been with the show since the very beginning, and he has recently admitted one big difference he sees in the show from when he started on it.
Speaking with The Times, the Strictly judge, who started out on the show as a professional dancer, said that while "in the old days of Strictly, we used to know everybody" who went on it as a celebrity, he now doesn't "know half the people who come on".
"But they all turn out to be marvellous," Du Beke clarified. "For example, I didn’t know of Tasha Ghouri, but she was extraordinarily fabulous. I had no idea who Joe Sugg was either.”
Du Beke also noted the difference between the celebrities who come on the show to those seen on reality TV formats, explaining: "Strictly is not Love Island. There’s no point seeing gorgeous 25-year-olds dancing fabulously.
"We want the celebrity partners to reflect the people who watch the show."
Former Love Island star Ghouri appeared on 2024's season of Strictly, and along with her partner Aljaž Škorjanec achieved the first perfect score of the season.
Du Beke said of the dance, which brought him to tears: "It was beautiful, it was amazing. It just makes me go, 'This is why we dance. This is the point.' People say, 'Why do you dance?' That's why, that! We do it because of the way it makes us feel."
Anton continued, talking about the brilliance of Aljaž's choreography but was also quick to bestow Tasha with praise.
"I see the joy in you that I feel in myself when I dance. I watch you dance and I try to find something I don't like and I can't find anything, I like it all. You're amazing," he said.
Strictly Come Dancing has been on air since 2004, and last year marked its 20th anniversary with numerous recognitions, including a documentary which aired just before Christmas.
