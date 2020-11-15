O'Connor was a gifted singer, comedian and showman. His agent remarked: “Des was the ultimate Entertainer. He loved being on stage – entertaining a live audience. He always said the sound of laughter was like the sound of heavenly music."

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan described him as a "wondrously talented, warm, funny, charming man".

Presenter Melanie Sykes, with whom Des co-hosted ITV chat show Today with Des and Mel from 2002-2006, wrote on Instagram: "He had talent in every fibre of his being and was stubborn as a mule. He was the full ticket as a friend and colleague.

More like this

"When he chose me to be his co host on the 'Today' daytime show it was one the greatest days of my professional life. It was an education and a privilege to work with him for the years that followed.

"We worked long hours but always laughed lots, not least because when it it was showtime he would always tell me I looked like robbers dog! These years I will never forget and nor will I forget him. Darling Des you will be forever missed. Melanie x."

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker tweeted: "I once asked a retiring colleague who they had enjoyed working with the most over all their years in TV and they said Des O’Connor without hesitation. We loved watching him as a family growing up. Proper entertainer. My thoughts are with his family this morning."

Pop star Olly Murs posted: "Very sad news to hear Des O’Connor has died, to be on his show in 2012 was a highlight after watching him throughout my childhood. An icon on TV, a gentleman and one of the best! Rest in peace Des x"

Comedians Omid Djalili and David Baddiel posted a clip showcasing his lack of ego and readiness to be the butt of a joke if the joke was worth it.

RadioTimes.com witnessed O'Connor's self-deprecating humour first hand. At a press launch in the early 2000s, a journalist asked him a slightly improper question about whether or not he was getting too old to be hosting television shows. Without hesitation the entertainer, who was well into his 70s, whipped off his shirt to show off his perma-tanned physique.

"Hardly! Plenty of life left in me," he quipped, with his trademark grin.

Advertisement

It's hard to think of any other veteran performer who could have answered the question with such great humour.