The short series of five episodes left viewers hungry for more, and luckily more episodes are on their way.

"We're definitely looking to do more as soon as we can," Anne exclusively told RadioTimes.com. "We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, "This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes."

"We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous. I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began - we filmed in late January and early February so it's brilliant we got it in.'

Beat the Chasers (ITV)

Of course it might be a while before they can get back in the studio, but it's good to know more episodes are coming.

Anne, who appears on the show with host Bradley Walsh and fellow Chasers Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha, also says that she and her teammates are genuinely competitive - they hate it when the contestants win.

"We don’t like losing, we do mind about it," she admits. "I’ve been known to come back down the steps and kick the set because I’m so angry at having lost!"

Anne's show, Britain's Brightest Family returns to ITV later this month, while The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays at 5pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.