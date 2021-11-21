An Audience with Adele viewers delighted by Emma Thompson dancing

The stars truly did come out tonight for a singing legend.

Adele made her big British TV comeback as she performed on ITV for stars and fans with An Audience with Adele.

The British singer was back in the UK to promote her new album 30 which was released on Friday (November 19).

Ms Adkins performed a flurry of her classic hits including Hometown Glory, Hello, Rolling in the Deep, and Set Fire to the Rain.

The singer-songwriter also treated fans to tracks from her latest release including the lead single Easy On Me, I Drink Wine, and a personal favourite for her, Hold On.

There were a number of famous faces in the crowd including Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Years and Years star Olly Alexander, Harry Hill, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Alan Carr.

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson – who will soon be reuniting with her Harry Potter co-stars for an HBO Max special – was also seen mouthing the lyrics to some of the singer’s big hits.

However, one audience member who made a real impact on viewers at home was acting legend Emma Thompson who was in the crowd with her Strictly Come Dancing alum husband, Greg Wise.

On social media, numerous people shared clips of Emma Thompson dancing in the audience, particularly to the track Send My Love (To Your New Lover) from Adele’s previous album, 25.

Catch some of the posts on Twitter about Emma Thompson’s appearance below.

Dame Emma Thompson is living her best life and I am here for it! 💃💃💃@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele



Watch An Audience with Adele RN on ITV and ITV Hub - https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/3q8mug2Nif — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

I want to go dancing with Emma Thompson!



pic.twitter.com/11FgdlQJtD — Emma Hopkins (@emmahopkins) November 21, 2021

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw – who was present in the audience on the big night – was also delighted by Emma Thompson’s dancing.

Grimshaw tweeted: “ITV make a show about Emma Thompson’s dancing #AnAudienceWithAdele“.

ITV make a show about Emma Thompson’s dancing #AnAudienceWithAdele — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) November 21, 2021

Emma Thompson later joined the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Idris Elba to be one of the guests to ask Adele a question about her career, everyday life, and heroes.

On the night that the event aired, Adele tweeted: “Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig!

“Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven”.

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Ahead of the event, Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV.

“Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

An Audience with Adele aired on ITV on November 21, 2021 and is now available on ITV Hub.

