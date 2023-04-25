How to watch American Idol in the UK
From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, American Idol has launched the careers of many household names in the music world.
And now the hunt is on for the next singing sensation in season 21, which sees the return of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to the judging panel.
Season 21 has certainly been heating up in recent weeks, with the contestants working incredibly hard to retain their place on the show.
Monday night’s (April 24th) dramatic episode saw the judges choose two contestants from 10 to send to the Top 12 – and there were some big surprises. But who will be declared the winner of the latest instalment?
RadioTimes.com has compiled everything you need to know about how to watch American Idol 2023 in the UK.
American Idol’s 21st season is airing every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on ABC, with each episode becoming available to stream the following day after broadcast on Hulu.
Unfortunately, Hulu isn’t available in the UK, and there is currently no way to watch American Idol 2023 on our shores.
However, UK fans can get stuck into previous seasons of American Idol, which are available on Netflix.
American Idol 2023 contestants
The 21st season's Top 26 contestants have now been whittled down to the Top 12. See a list of all the season's contestants below, including who has been eliminated:
- Colin Stough, 18 from Mississippi
- Dawson Wayne, 21 from Texas - eliminated
- Elise Kristine, 18 from Washington - eliminated
- Elijah McCormick (Platinum ticket winner), 21 from North Carolina - eliminated
- Emma Busse, 20 from Canada - eliminated
- Hannah Nicolaisen, 23 from Texas - eliminated
- Haven Madison, 16 from Tennessee
- Iam Tongi, 18 from Hawaii
- Kaeyra, 21 from Illinois - eliminated
- Lucy Love, 28 from Arkansas
- Malik Heard, 26 from Texas - eliminated
- Mariah Faith, 21 from South Carolina - eliminated
- Marybeth Byrd, 21 from Arkansas
- Matt Wilson, 21 from New York - eliminated
- Megan Danielle, 20 from Georgia
- Michael Williams, 21 from Ohio - eliminated
- Nailyah Serenity, 22 from North Carolina - eliminated
- Nutsa, 25 from the Republic of Georgia
- Oliver Steele, 25 from Tennessee
- Olivia Soli, 20 from California - eliminated
- Paige Anne, 16 from Idaho - eliminated
- PJAE, 23 from Oklahoma - eliminated
- Tyson Venegas (Platinum ticket winner), 17 from Canada
- Warren Peay, 24 from South Carolina
- Wé Ani, 23 from New York
- Zachariah Smith, 19 from Mississippi
