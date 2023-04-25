And now the hunt is on for the next singing sensation in season 21, which sees the return of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to the judging panel.

From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, American Idol has launched the careers of many household names in the music world.

Season 21 has certainly been heating up in recent weeks, with the contestants working incredibly hard to retain their place on the show.

Monday night’s (April 24th) dramatic episode saw the judges choose two contestants from 10 to send to the Top 12 – and there were some big surprises. But who will be declared the winner of the latest instalment?

RadioTimes.com has compiled everything you need to know about how to watch American Idol 2023 in the UK.

How to watch American Idol in the UK

American Idol 2023.

American Idol’s 21st season is airing every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on ABC, with each episode becoming available to stream the following day after broadcast on Hulu.

Unfortunately, Hulu isn’t available in the UK, and there is currently no way to watch American Idol 2023 on our shores.

However, UK fans can get stuck into previous seasons of American Idol, which are available on Netflix.

American Idol 2023 contestants

The 21st season's Top 26 contestants have now been whittled down to the Top 12. See a list of all the season's contestants below, including who has been eliminated:

Colin Stough, 18 from Mississippi

Dawson Wayne, 21 from Texas - eliminated

Elise Kristine, 18 from Washington - eliminated

Elijah McCormick (Platinum ticket winner), 21 from North Carolina - eliminated

Emma Busse, 20 from Canada - eliminated

Hannah Nicolaisen, 23 from Texas - eliminated

Haven Madison, 16 from Tennessee

Iam Tongi, 18 from Hawaii

Kaeyra, 21 from Illinois - eliminated

Lucy Love, 28 from Arkansas

Malik Heard, 26 from Texas - eliminated

Mariah Faith, 21 from South Carolina - eliminated

Marybeth Byrd, 21 from Arkansas

Matt Wilson, 21 from New York - eliminated

Megan Danielle, 20 from Georgia

Michael Williams, 21 from Ohio - eliminated

Nailyah Serenity, 22 from North Carolina - eliminated

Nutsa, 25 from the Republic of Georgia

Oliver Steele, 25 from Tennessee

Olivia Soli, 20 from California - eliminated

Paige Anne, 16 from Idaho - eliminated

PJAE, 23 from Oklahoma - eliminated

Tyson Venegas (Platinum ticket winner), 17 from Canada

Warren Peay, 24 from South Carolina

Wé Ani, 23 from New York

Zachariah Smith, 19 from Mississippi

