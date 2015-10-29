Of this year's bunch, it'd have to be Seann Miley Moore, right? Imagine the vocals. Imagine the frocks. Telly gold.

"There was Ella Henderson I used to like," the Hello singer added, referring to the 2012 contestant who finished sixth behind winner James Arthur. "But she didn’t make it at the time. I mean, I was pregnant so I wouldn't have done it.

"But if she was in it this year and she was in the final, I would probably do it with her."

It's not exactly signing on the dotted line or anything, but it's not a firm no, is it?

Adding Adele to the final line-up would certainly be something to write home about. She'd follow Ed Sheeran, who took to the stage last year with champ Ben Haenow, Robbie Williams – who performed with Olly Murs in 2009 – and that Beyoncé vocal with Alexandra Burke in 2008.

The X Factor live shows kick off this Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV