ITV announces An Audience with Adele

It’s been six years since Adele released her last album, 25, but the singer is making a comeback with another emotional ride later this month.

Titled 30, the Tottenham native’s album is set to be released on 19th November, but single Easy on Me has already made waves and broken records.

And, to mark her return to the music scene after so long out of the public eye, ITV has confirmed the singer will be performing a one-off concert at the London Palladium.

An Audience with Adele will air on ITV and ITV Hub on 21st November, and will see the singer perform in front of a “specially invited audience” consisting of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sports stars and more.

As well as performing her new music – which includes an as-yet unheard track titled I Drink Wine – Adele will also grace viewers with some of her biggest hits, so be prepared for the likes of Hello, Someone Like You and Rolling in the Deep.

A box of tissues wouldn’t go amiss, either.

Speaking of the upcoming event, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said in a statement: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

