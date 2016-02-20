5 of Ant and Dec's best celebrity pranks
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back, which means more practical jokes in I'm a Celebrity... Get Out of Me Ear!
Saturday nights are complete once more as Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns. The best bit? It means loads more famous faces being pranked thanks to their I'm A Celebrity... Get Out Of Me Ear! segment.
If you've missed this (firstly, where have you been?), Ant and Dec hide away somewhere and, via the beauty of a hidden earpiece, direct the celebrities to do embarrassing things in front of unsuspecting members of the public.
Ahead of the new series, we check out the five best of Takeaways gone by...
1. X Factor judge Louis Walsh talks into a banana as if it's a phone
2. Ruth Langsford twerks
3. Christine Bleakley leaps in a ball pit after showing off her 'ballroom'
4. Jeremy Kyle interviews potential bodyguards
5. Peter Andre is forced into a debate about the light inside his fridge
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns tonight at 7pm on ITV