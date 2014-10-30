313548
The celebrities reveal what's going on behind the scenes as they prepare their sixth dances for Saturday's spooktacular live show...
Strictly is set to go all spooky this Saturday night as the studio embraces fright night, fangs, spider webs and all.
But just because it's Halloween, doesn't mean the professionals, or the judges, are being any easier on the Strictly celebs.
In fact, Frankie Bridge is feeling the strain this week...
As is Caroline Flack.
Steve is struggling, too.
Mark's getting motivational to find that inner dancing strength.
As is Mr Jake Wood.
Meanwhile, Pixie isn't fazed by this week's frightening footwork...
Scott Mills has been interviewing 1D. (Though we're sure he's also been practising very, very hard!)
And Judy and Anton are relying on tricks to treat the judges this weekend.
So they can get back to playing tennis. Seriously guys. It's a dancing competition? Dancing? No?
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1