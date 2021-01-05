Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci are castaways in first trailer for Amazon’s The Great Escapists
Will they be able to pull off a great escape?
An explosive new trailer for Amazon Prime Video original The Great Escapists has just landed, and it looks like Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci have differing opinions on how not to remain castaways.
The unusually upbeat survival series is set to erupt onto our screens later this month, and follows the pair as they attempt to invent themselves off a desert island using only their wits and scrap shipwreck to either build their way out or attract a rescue.
Watch a glimpse of how they fare below…
Unsurprisingly, it looks like Hammond’s priority is of the motor variety. The Grand Tour star appears to build a vehicle from scratch, though how it could help them get off the island or inspire a rescue is unclear at this stage.
Belleci, on the other hand, lives up to his MythBusters reputation and appears more concerned about spectacularly blowing things up instead.
The pair also seem to develop a healthy rivalry, which is likely to distract them from the engineering challenges at hand and might keep them on the island longer than anticipated – not that they appear too bothered about it.
