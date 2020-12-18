When does Strictly 2020 finish? When is the Strictly Come Dancing live final?

With only four contestants remaining in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, the Strictly final is well and truly upon us.

Advertisement

Maisie Smith, Bill Bailey, HRVY and Jamie Laing will take to the dance floor to perform three more routines – the Judges’ Pick, their favourite routine from the series and a final show dance.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges will give their verdict as usual, but the decision will then be turned over to the public when they make their Strictly vote.

So, what time will the Strictly Come Dancing final air? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know as we get one step closer to one of the celebs lifting the highly-coveted Glitterball trophy.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing live final?

The Strictly 2020 final will take place on Saturday 19th December, with four couples battling it out for the Glitterball Trophy.

The show will kick off at 6pm on BBC One and will last 2hrs and 20 mins.

All this year’s contestants and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals will return to the dance floor for one last time.

As well as this, Robbie Williams will be performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In November, The Mirror reported that five couples would be competing in the final – however, the BBC has confirmed that following the departure of Nicola Adams, who left the competition after her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for COVID-19, there will be just four celebs in the final.

However, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones will reunite and dance in Strictly Come Dancing final it has since been confirmed.

Advertisement

We can’t wait!

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 6pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.