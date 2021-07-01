Young Royals season 2 release date: Cast, trailer and plot for Netflix’s Swedish drama

Netflix series Young Royals has only just dropped on the streamer, but fans who’ve binge-watched the six-parter are already wondering if a second season is in the pipeline.

The coming-of-age boarding school series follows Prince Wilhelm, a Swedish royal packed off to a prestigious school after he’s embroiled in a public scandal.

There he rubs shoulders with the nation’s elite teens, but as the series goes on he only has eyes for Simon, a scholarship student who’s looked down on by the rest of the student body.

Season one had an unexpected ending, leaving plenty of scope for a potential second season.

Read on for everything you need to know about Young Royals season two.

Young Royals season 2 release date

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix, but while a representative told us it’s too soon to confirm a second season of Young Royals, the streamer isn’t definitely ruling out a follow-up. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Young Royals season 2 cast

Should Young Royals be renewed by Netflix for a second season, we would probably see the return of all the major characters and cast.

Edvin Ryding, a young Swedish actor, leads the cast as Prince Wilhelm. His credits include Gåsmamman, Love Me, and Fröken Frismans krig.

Pernilla August (The Investigation) plays Wilhelm’s mother, Queen Kristina. Rounding out the cast are Malte Gårdinger (August), Frida Argento (Sara), Nikita Uggla (Felicie), Samuel Astor (Nils), and Omar Rudberg (Simon).

Young Royals season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for Young Royals season two yet, as the show has yet to be renewed. We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

If you want more show content, we’ve got the full Young Royals soundtrack and a location guide to where Young Royals was filmed here. And, if you’re still not sure whether to watch the series or not, you can read our Young Royals review for an overview of the narrative.

Young Royals season 2 plot

*Warning: major spoilers ahead for Young Royals season one*

In the Young Royals season one finale, Wilhelm chooses royal duty over love: after a sex tape of both him and Simon is leaked online (by none other than August), Wilhelm publicly denies that it’s him in the video, betraying Simon.

He later explains to Simon that he hopes they can conduct a secret romance, but that’s not enough for Simon, who breaks things off between them.

However, by the end of the final episode it’s clear that the former couple still have feelings for each other, despite Wilhelm’s decision to obey his mother (the queen) and prioritise his new role as Crown Prince.

What’s more, the pair will both continue to attend Hillerska as students, so it remains to be seen whether the pair will reunite further down the line.

If the series is renewed for a second season, the plot would likely continue where season one left off, perhaps beginning with the start of term following the Christmas break.

In addition to Wilhelm and Simon’s relationship, the series would also probably deal with the fall-out of August’s betrayal.

Young Royals season one was released on Netflix on 1st July 2021.