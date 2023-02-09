Following on from the end of the third season which saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) murder his killer wife Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti) and fake his own death, he moves on to Paris and then to London in his search of the latest lady he is obsessed with: former librarian Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).

The fourth season of the deliciously dark Netflix thriller You is finally here.

However, now based in England, Joe takes on a new identity as university professor Jonathan Moore, becoming entrenched in a circle of highly rich and highly privileged socialites and their friends, including Adam Pratt (Lukas Gage), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), and Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers).

Yet, it is the icy art gallery curator Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) who truly catches Joe's eye, but with another serial killer on the loose, can Joe keep his new obsession safe?

Thankfully, as ever, the show is still soundtracked with some killer tunes, so we have assembled all of the songs in You season 4 you will need here for you to enjoy.

You season 4 soundtrack: Every song in Netflix hit's return

Find the songs that feature in You season 4 below...

You season 4 episode 1 - Joe Takes a Holiday

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in episode 401 of You. Courtesy of Netflix

Vampire Weekend - Oxford Comma

Roosevelt - Strangers

FINNEAS - The Kids Are All Dying

Minuit - Paris Tropical

Travelle - Vacation

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll

Cardi B - I Like It

Valerie Broussard - Killer

You season 4 episode 2 - Portrait of the Artist

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 402 of You. ourtesy of Netflix

Brijean - Shy Guy

breathe - Are You All Good?

Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X - Emergency

You season 4 episode 3 - Eat the Rich

Lukas Gage as Adam and Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe in You. Netflix

Beginners - Trust No One

Jungle - Can't Stop The Stars

You season 4 episode 4 - Hampsie

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in episode 404 of You. Courtesy of Netflix

Saavan - Hollow

You season 4 episode 5 - The Fox and the Hound

Ozioma Whenu as Blessing in episode 405 of You. Courtesy of Netflix

Big Data - Dangerous ft. Joy Wave [Oliver Remix]

We will be sure to update this page following the release of You season 4 part 2 next month.

You season 4 part 1 is out now on Netflix, while part 2 will land on Thursday 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

