You season 4 soundtrack: Every song in Netflix hit's return
The beloved Netflix thriller starring Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle returns for its fourth run, and so do all of those killer songs.
The fourth season of the deliciously dark Netflix thriller You is finally here.
Following on from the end of the third season which saw Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) murder his killer wife Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti) and fake his own death, he moves on to Paris and then to London in his search of the latest lady he is obsessed with: former librarian Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).
However, now based in England, Joe takes on a new identity as university professor Jonathan Moore, becoming entrenched in a circle of highly rich and highly privileged socialites and their friends, including Adam Pratt (Lukas Gage), Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper), and Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers).
Yet, it is the icy art gallery curator Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) who truly catches Joe's eye, but with another serial killer on the loose, can Joe keep his new obsession safe?
Thankfully, as ever, the show is still soundtracked with some killer tunes, so we have assembled all of the songs in You season 4 you will need here for you to enjoy.
Find the songs that feature in You season 4 below...
You season 4 episode 1 - Joe Takes a Holiday
- Vampire Weekend - Oxford Comma
- Roosevelt - Strangers
- FINNEAS - The Kids Are All Dying
- Minuit - Paris Tropical
- Travelle - Vacation
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll
- Cardi B - I Like It
- Valerie Broussard - Killer
You season 4 episode 2 - Portrait of the Artist
- Brijean - Shy Guy
- breathe - Are You All Good?
- Sofi Tukker, Novak & YAX.X - Emergency
You season 4 episode 3 - Eat the Rich
- Beginners - Trust No One
- Jungle - Can't Stop The Stars
You season 4 episode 4 - Hampsie
- Saavan - Hollow
You season 4 episode 5 - The Fox and the Hound
- Big Data - Dangerous ft. Joy Wave [Oliver Remix]
We will be sure to update this page following the release of You season 4 part 2 next month.
You season 4 part 1 is out now on Netflix, while part 2 will land on Thursday 9th March. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
