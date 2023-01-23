The series tells the story of four women in France in 1914, who must grapple with the devastating consequences of war reaching the country as the German troops advance.

French historical drama Women at War has shot up Netflix 's charts since it debuted in the UK on Thursday 19th January, with viewers binging their way through the eight episodes.

The series stars Audrey Fleurot, Julie de Bona, The Missing favourite Tchéky Karyo and more - but who do they all play and who else stars in the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Women at War on Netflix.

Women at War cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix drama

Audrey Fleurot as Marguerite de Lancastel

Julie de Bona as Mère Supérieure Agnès

Camille Lou as Suzanne Faure

Sofia Essaïdi as Caroline Dewitt

Sandrine Bonnaire as Éléonore Dewitt

Tchéky Karyo as Général Duvernet

Laurent Gerra as Abbé Vautrin

Tom Leeb as Joseph Duvernet

Yannick Choirat as Marcel Dumont

Grégoire Colin as Charles Dewitt

Read on for more information on the cast and who they play.

Audrey Fleurot plays Marguerite de Lancastel

TF1/Quad Drama/Jean-Philippe Baltel

Who is Marguerite de Lancastel? Marguerite is a Parisian prostitute who at the start of the series is seeking work in a local brothel.

Where have I seen Audrey Fleurot? Fleurot is known for appearing in series such as HPI: Haut Potentiel Intellectuel, Spiral, Call My Agent! and Safe, as well as the films Untouchable and Midnight in Paris.

Julie de Bona plays Mère Supérieure Agnès

TF1

Who is Mère Supérieure Agnès? Agnès is the Mother Superior of a convent which gets transformed into a war hospital.

Where have I seen Julie de Bona? De Bona is known for appearing in series such as Plan B and A Wonderful Family, as well as films including Days of Glory.

Camille Lou plays Suzanne Faure

Who is Suzanne Faure? Suzanne is a nurse who at the start of the series attempts to flee to Switzerland.

Where have I seen Camille Lou? Lou has previously appeared in series such as Je te promets and The Red Band Society, and films including Play and New Biz in the Hood.

Sofia Essaïdi plays Caroline Dewitt

TF1

Who is Caroline Dewitt? Caroline is a woman who becomes the head of her family's factory after her husband is called up to the army.

Where have I seen Sofia Essaïdi? Essaïdi is known for appearing films such as Overdose and Nostalgia, and series including The Promise and Kepler(s).

Sandrine Bonnaire plays Éléonore Dewitt

TF1/Quad Drama/Caroline Dubois

Who is Éléonore Dewitt? Éléonore is Charles's mother, Caroline's mother-in-law and the matriarch of the Dewitt household.

Where have I seen Sandrine Bonnaire? Bonnaire is best known for her film appearances, including in Vagabond, La Cérémonie and To Our Loves.

Tchéky Karyo plays Général Duvernet

TF1

Who is Général Duvernet? Duvernet is a general and the father of Joseph, a military doctor.

Where have I seen Tchéky Karyo? Karyo is perhaps best known for British audiences as Julien Baptiste in both The Missing and Baptiste, while he has also appeared in series such as The Eddy and Genius, and films such as The Patriot and Kiss of the Dragon.

Laurent Gerra plays Abbé Vautrin

TF1

Who is Abbé Vautrin? Abbé Vautrin is a monk who Agnès comes into conflict with.

Where have I seen Laurent Gerra? Gerra is an actor and comedian known for appearing in films such as Special Correspondents and Come What May, as well as for performing numerous stand-up specials.

Tom Leeb plays Joseph Duvernet

TF1

Who is Joseph Duvernet? Joseph is a military doctor working at Agnès's convent.

Where have I seen Tom Leeb? Leeb is known for appearing in films such as Stuck Together, Deus Ex Machina, Papillion and Overdrive.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Yannick Choirat plays Marcel Dumont

CAROLINE DUBOIS / TF1 / QUAD DRAMA

Who is Marcel Dumont? Marcel is the owner of a brothel in Paris and friend of Charles Dewitt.

Where have I seen Yannick Choirat? Choirat is known for appearing in films such as Rust and Bone and Mr Morgan's Last Love, as well as the series WOMEN! and Paris etc.

Grégoire Colin plays Charles Dewitt

TF1

Who is Charles Dewitt? Charles is Caroline's brother-in-law.

Where have I seen Grégoire Colin? Colin has appeared in films such as Nenette and Boni and Olivier, Olivier, as well as series such as Gone for Good and Napoleon wal Mahroussa.

Women at War is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.