The Woman in the Wall cast: Meet the characters in BBC drama
Who stars alongside Ruth Wilson?
New BBC drama The Woman in the Wall is inspired by the harrowing history of Ireland's Magdalene Laundries, which saw thousands of "fallen women" – pregnant teenagers and others who were unmarried, labelled promiscuous or had been abused – forced to live and work in abhorrent conditions.
"I had this idea about 10 years ago," said Joe Murtagh of writing the series. "I was at film school and I saw The Magdalene Sisters, and I knew nothing about the laundries [at that time]. That was my introduction... and I was just absolutely horrified. I had this really uneasy feeling throughout watching it, has this actually happened to people?
"And then reading into like Jesus Christ, yes it has, all the way up to 1996 when the last laundry closed, and 1998 when the last mother and baby home closed.
"It was an eye-opening experience realising how this horrific thing had happened. But the thing that was more horrifying was realising that I hadn't known about this, and every single person that I mentioned this to had never heard of this, and that's still true today outside of Ireland."
Read more:
Ruth Wilson stars in the six-part series alongside a stellar cast full of Irish talent, including Daryl McCormack.
Read on for everything you need to know about the characters in The Woman in the Wall and who plays them.
The Woman in the Wall cast
- Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady
- Abby Fitz as young Lorna
- Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande
- Philippa Dunne as Niamh
- Simon Delaney as Sgt Aidan Massey
- Helen Roche as Peggy
- Anne Kent as Deidre
- Hilda Fay as Amy
- Cillian Lenaghan as Conor Skelly
- Aisling O'Neill as Mrs Moran
- Mark Huberman as Michael
- Michael O'Kelly as young Father Percy
- Frances Tomelty as Sister Eileen
- Ardal O'Hanlon as Dara
- Fiona Bell as Aoife
- Caoimhe Farren as Clemence
- Dermot Crowley as James Coyle
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Ruth Wilson plays Lorna Brady
Who is Lorna Brady? A seamstress who was sent to a laundry after falling pregnant when she was a teenager. Her baby was taken from her during her time there, which has had a profound impact on Lorna.
Where have I seen Ruth Wilson before? Wilson's extensive credits include Luther with Idris Elba, The Affair with Dominic West, ITV drama Mrs Wilson, BBC-HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials, and feature films Dark River and See How They Run.
Daryl McCormack as Colman Akande
Who is Colman Akande? A detective who is looking into the murder of a priest. Like Lorna, old wounds are opened for Colman as the investigation progresses.
Where have I seen Daryl McCormack before? You might have watched him in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande with Emma Thompson, Apple+ comedy-drama Bad Sisters, Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders and Irish soap opera Fair City.
Philippa Dunne as Niamh
Who is Niamh? She's campaigning for justice on behalf of the women impacted by the laundries.
Where have I seen Philippa Dunne before? Most people will know her from BBC comedy Motherland. Her credits also include Lisa McGee's Derry Girls and BBC medical drama This Is Going to Hurt.
Simon Delaney as Aidan Massey
Who is Aiden Massey? A Sergeant at the local police force who is conscious about rocking the boat in his "very boring town".
Where have I seen Simon Delaney before? You might recognise him from The Conjuring 2, comedy Moone Boy, Northern Ireland-set series Pulling Moves and Irish comedy-drama Bachelors Walk. He also voices Roy's biological dad in the Irish cartoon of the same name.
Helen Roche as Peggy and Anne Kent as Deidre
Who are Peggy and Deidre? Two women who were also sent to the local laundry.
Where have I seen Helen Roche and Anne Kent before? Roche has had minor roles in The Northman, and Irish series Deception and Fair City. Kent's most notable role was in Fair City.
Abby Fitz as young Lorna
Where have I seen Abby Fitz before? You might have watched her in Irish crime drama Redemption.
Cillian Lenaghan as Conor Skelly
Who is Conor Skelly? A constable at the local police force.
Where have I seen Cillian Lenaghan before? His CV includes crime series The Spectacular.
Aisling O'Neill plays Mrs Moran
Who is Mrs Moran? Lorna's boss at the dressmakers.
Where have I seen Aisling O'Neill before? She's best known for her role in Fair City.
Mark Huberman plays Michael
Who is Michael? Lorna unleashes a tirade at him during an outing to the local pub.
Where have I seen Mark Huberman before? You might know him from Vikings: Valhalla, Redemption, Scúp and The Clinic.
Michael O'Kelly plays young Father Percy
Who is young Father Percy? The priest who oversaw Lorna's incarceration at the laundry.
Where have I seen Michael O'Kelly before? He recently appeared in an episode of crime drama Kin, and he had a minor role in Red Rock, another crime series.
Additional cast members include:
- Hilda Fay (Fair City) as Amy Kane
- Frances Tomelty (The Amazing Mrs Pritchard) as Sister Eileen
- Ardal O'Hanlon (Father Ted) as Dara
- Fiona Bell (Shetland) as Aoife
- Caoimhe Farren (Doctors) as Clemence
- Dermot Crowley (Luther) as James Coyle
The Woman in the Wall premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 27th August at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?
Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.