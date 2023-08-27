"And then reading into like Jesus Christ, yes it has, all the way up to 1996 when the last laundry closed, and 1998 when the last mother and baby home closed.

"It was an eye-opening experience realising how this horrific thing had happened. But the thing that was more horrifying was realising that I hadn't known about this, and every single person that I mentioned this to had never heard of this, and that's still true today outside of Ireland."

Read more:

Ruth Wilson stars in the six-part series alongside a stellar cast full of Irish talent, including Daryl McCormack.

Read on for everything you need to know about the characters in The Woman in the Wall and who plays them.

The Woman in the Wall cast

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady

Abby Fitz as young Lorna

Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande

Philippa Dunne as Niamh

Simon Delaney as Sgt Aidan Massey

Helen Roche as Peggy

Anne Kent as Deidre

Hilda Fay as Amy

Cillian Lenaghan as Conor Skelly

Aisling O'Neill as Mrs Moran

Mark Huberman as Michael

Michael O'Kelly as young Father Percy

Frances Tomelty as Sister Eileen

Ardal O'Hanlon as Dara

Fiona Bell as Aoife

Caoimhe Farren as Clemence

Dermot Crowley as James Coyle

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ruth Wilson plays Lorna Brady

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Who is Lorna Brady? A seamstress who was sent to a laundry after falling pregnant when she was a teenager. Her baby was taken from her during her time there, which has had a profound impact on Lorna.

Where have I seen Ruth Wilson before? Wilson's extensive credits include Luther with Idris Elba, The Affair with Dominic West, ITV drama Mrs Wilson, BBC-HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials, and feature films Dark River and See How They Run.

Daryl McCormack as Colman Akande

Daryl McCormack as Colman Akande. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Who is Colman Akande? A detective who is looking into the murder of a priest. Like Lorna, old wounds are opened for Colman as the investigation progresses.

Where have I seen Daryl McCormack before? You might have watched him in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande with Emma Thompson, Apple+ comedy-drama Bad Sisters, Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders and Irish soap opera Fair City.

Philippa Dunne as Niamh

Philippa Dunne. Sister/Anika Molnar

Who is Niamh? She's campaigning for justice on behalf of the women impacted by the laundries.

Where have I seen Philippa Dunne before? Most people will know her from BBC comedy Motherland. Her credits also include Lisa McGee's Derry Girls and BBC medical drama This Is Going to Hurt.

Simon Delaney as Aidan Massey

Simon Delaney as Aiden Massey. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Who is Aiden Massey? A Sergeant at the local police force who is conscious about rocking the boat in his "very boring town".

Where have I seen Simon Delaney before? You might recognise him from The Conjuring 2, comedy Moone Boy, Northern Ireland-set series Pulling Moves and Irish comedy-drama Bachelors Walk. He also voices Roy's biological dad in the Irish cartoon of the same name.

Helen Roche as Peggy and Anne Kent as Deidre

Anne Kent as Deidre and Helen Roche as Peggy. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Who are Peggy and Deidre? Two women who were also sent to the local laundry.

Where have I seen Helen Roche and Anne Kent before? Roche has had minor roles in The Northman, and Irish series Deception and Fair City. Kent's most notable role was in Fair City.

Abby Fitz as young Lorna

Abby Fitz as young Lorna. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Where have I seen Abby Fitz before? You might have watched her in Irish crime drama Redemption.

Cillian Lenaghan as Conor Skelly

Cillian Lenaghan as Conor Skelly. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Who is Conor Skelly? A constable at the local police force.

Where have I seen Cillian Lenaghan before? His CV includes crime series The Spectacular.

Aisling O'Neill plays Mrs Moran

Aisling O'Neill as Mrs Moran Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Who is Mrs Moran? Lorna's boss at the dressmakers.

Where have I seen Aisling O'Neill before? She's best known for her role in Fair City.

Mark Huberman plays Michael

Mark Huberman as Michael. Motive Pictures,Chris Barr

Who is Michael? Lorna unleashes a tirade at him during an outing to the local pub.

Where have I seen Mark Huberman before? You might know him from Vikings: Valhalla, Redemption, Scúp and The Clinic.

Michael O'Kelly plays young Father Percy

Michael O'Kelly as young Father Percy. Motive Pictures/Chris Barr

Who is young Father Percy? The priest who oversaw Lorna's incarceration at the laundry.

Where have I seen Michael O'Kelly before? He recently appeared in an episode of crime drama Kin, and he had a minor role in Red Rock, another crime series.

Additional cast members include:

Hilda Fay (Fair City) as Amy Kane

Frances Tomelty (The Amazing Mrs Pritchard) as Sister Eileen

Ardal O'Hanlon (Father Ted) as Dara

Fiona Bell (Shetland) as Aoife

Caoimhe Farren (Doctors) as Clemence

Dermot Crowley (Luther) as James Coyle

The Woman in the Wall premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 27th August at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.