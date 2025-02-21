House of the Dragon and True Detective stars in first look at new BBC mother-daughter drama
Eve Best and Carmen Ejogo will lead Nicôle Lecky's Wild Cherry.
The BBC has released first-look pictures from its new six-part drama Wild Cherry, which stars House of the Dragon's Eve Best and True Detective's Carmen Ejogo, and comes from Mood creator and star Nicôle Lecky.
Lecky also stars in Wild Cherry, alongside Imogen Faires (Marcella) and newcomer Amelia May, all of whom are seen in the new images.
Ejogo plays Lorna in the series, a "self-made, successful, mixed Black businesswoman from North West London", while Best plays her best friend Juliet, who was "born into the privileged gated community they both call home".
The synopsis for the series says: "Daughters Grace (Faires) and Allegra (May) are BFFs and live a life other teenagers can only dream of. A safe haven for the super-rich and their little darlings, Richford Lake is a place where bad things never happen…"
The synopsis continues: "Until, that is, Grace and Allegra are implicated in a shocking scandal at their exclusive private school and Juliet and Lorna are forced to take sides, pushing their friendship to breaking point.
"As toxic secrets and lies ripple through the idyllic town, the facade starts to fracture, threatening to reveal the deep-seated elitism and ugliness lurking beneath."
The series has been described as a "provocative and deliciously honest look at mother/daughter relationships amidst the whirlwind of social media, hidden apps and relentless peer pressure", which asks how far we will go to protect our children, and how much teenage girls know about the women raising them.
Also playing supporting roles across the series are Sophie Winkleman (Peep Show), Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Hayat Kamille (Vikings: Valhalla), Isabelle Allen (Les Misérables), James Murray (The Crown), Jason York (Mood) and Katarina Čas (The Wolf of Wall Street).
Filling out the cast are Nathaniel Martello-White (The Winter King), Sonita Henry (Black Cake), Tara Webb (Phoenix Rise), Will Bagnall (A Thousand Blows) and Hugh Quarshie (Holby City).
As well as her role in House of the Dragon, Best recently starred in The Crown and Maryland, while Ejogo has had key roles in The Penguin and The Crowded Room.
Wild Cherry will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
