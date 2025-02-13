Mitchell and Webb will be joined by an ensemble cast comprised of some of the best writers and performers in the business, including Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, comedian Lara Ricote, Taskmaster's Stevie Martin and stand-up comedian and writer Krystal Evans.

They will also be joined by team of established and upcoming comic writers.

As for the sketch show itself, the synopsis teases that the series will mark a bold return to British sketch comedy "with an innovative merging of comedy minds across generations".

Robert Webb and David Mitchell star in Peep Show. BritBox/Channel 4

On the announcement of the new series, Mitchell and Webb said: "When Channel 4 asked us to do another sketch show we were startled, bemused and available.

"It’s a perilous time for the industry and so it’s our hope that relaunching the trickiest genre of comedy is a brilliant piece of counterintuitive commissioning.

"And we’re confident that unlike Roger Moore with his shoe on the bonnet of a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in For Your Eyes Only [REPLACE WITH 21ST CENTURY REFERENCE?] we’re not about to give British TV comedy a final lethal nudge into the abyss.

"We’re looking forward to working with our brilliant new cast despite their youth and talent and would like to encourage viewers to watch the advert break carefully and do their best to buy something.

"It doesn’t have to be a car but, you know, a box of chocolates or an app or something."

Read more:

The series will be produced by That Mitchell & Webb Company in association with Big Talk Studios (Friday Night Dinner, Ludwig), which is part of ITV Studios, and will also be produced by the BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Edwards.

On the commissioning of the series, Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, also said: "Sketch is back, baby. We’re so honoured to be working with David, Robert and their contemporaries, alongside an exceptional collective of newer voices both on and off screen.

"Sketch shows have historically been the bedrock of generations of comedy writers and performers - giving so many household names their first credits and platforms - and Channel 4 has always been at the heart of this.

"It’s been such a sparky and joyous journey making this show so far and we can’t wait for audiences to see it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As well as each of the newly announced cast, Stevie Martin said: "I started doing online sketches because I never thought I’d get to do sketch comedy on actual TV - but now I’m doing it on actual TV with the two people who made me want to be a sketch comedian in the first place?! It’s absolutely wild.

"Also, they’ve both been so fun and generous to work with - plus David was very nice when I said I enjoyed his show Luther."

Similarly, Stath Lets Flats star Smith-Bynoe said: "Getting to join this project with comedy legends Mitchell & Webb feels like getting to sit on the grown-ups table that you've been trying to get on for years, then you realise the grown-ups are just as funny, silly and they'll let you have a sip of Advocaat.

"I'm really excited to be a part of this long-awaited return of comedy royalty."

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.