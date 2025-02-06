The show previously sold out in Edinburgh, London and Brighton and is now heading off to the likes of Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Liverpool with a whole new cast of all-star comedians.

Joining Bynoe on stage are Starstruck actors Lola-Rose Maxwell and Nic Sampson, After Life's Graham Dickson, Big Boys’ Robert Gilbert, Mock The Week’s Emily Lloyd-Saini, Shadow and Bone’s Anna Leong Brophy, and Taskmaster’s Emma Sidi, with more to be announced soon.

Kool Story Bro. BARDHA KRASNIQI

Each gig will also feature a surprise celebrity host. In the first run of shows, this included Lily Allen, Jamie Demetriou, Mo Gilligan, Charlotte Ritchie and Mathew Baynton.

In the show's press release, Bynoe said: "I've been trying to push the slogan Make Improv Kool Again but apparently that "doesn't have a ring to it."

"I'm very excited to take Kool Story Bro on tour around the country and bring the audience's stories to life, joined by the best improvisers on the world and some huge special guest hosts from the world of TV.

"I'm also just really looking forward to sleeping in different Premier Inn's. Lenny Henry makes it look proper comfortable.”

Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Kool Story Bro tickets at Ticketmaster

10th Apr 2025 – Bristol, Old Vic

11th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Sherman Theatre

12th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Dome

17th Apr 2025 – Leeds, City Varieties

18th Apr 2025 – Norwich, Playhouse

20th Apr 2025 – Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre

23rd Apr 2025 – Liverpool, St George's Hall

24th Apr 2025 – Salford, The Lowry

25th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, Town Hall

26th Apr 2025 – Sheffield, Foundry

1st May 2025 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate

4th May 2025 – Machynlleth Comedy Festival

7th May 2025 – Glasgow, Glee Club

8th May 2025 – Newcastle, Northern Stage

22nd May 2025 – London, Soho Theatre Walthamstow

How to get tickets to Kool Story Bro

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 6th February, meanwhile general sale opens at 10am on Friday 7th February.

