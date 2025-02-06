Ghosts actor leads new UK comedy tour with Taskmaster and After Life stars
Kiell Smith-Bynoe is leading a troupe of comedians from Taskmaster, After Life, Big Boys and more.
Ghosts actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe is taking his hit comedy show on tour this spring, with stars from Taskmaster, Big Boys and After Life in tow.
The actor, and host of the Great British Sewing Bee, will be leading the cast of Kool Story Bro, an improv performance which takes audience anecdotes and spins them into full-length comedy scenes.
The show previously sold out in Edinburgh, London and Brighton and is now heading off to the likes of Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Liverpool with a whole new cast of all-star comedians.
Joining Bynoe on stage are Starstruck actors Lola-Rose Maxwell and Nic Sampson, After Life's Graham Dickson, Big Boys’ Robert Gilbert, Mock The Week’s Emily Lloyd-Saini, Shadow and Bone’s Anna Leong Brophy, and Taskmaster’s Emma Sidi, with more to be announced soon.
Each gig will also feature a surprise celebrity host. In the first run of shows, this included Lily Allen, Jamie Demetriou, Mo Gilligan, Charlotte Ritchie and Mathew Baynton.
In the show's press release, Bynoe said: "I've been trying to push the slogan Make Improv Kool Again but apparently that "doesn't have a ring to it."
"I'm very excited to take Kool Story Bro on tour around the country and bring the audience's stories to life, joined by the best improvisers on the world and some huge special guest hosts from the world of TV.
"I'm also just really looking forward to sleeping in different Premier Inn's. Lenny Henry makes it look proper comfortable.”
Here's how you can get tickets.
What are the UK dates and venues for Kool Story Bro?
- 10th Apr 2025 – Bristol, Old Vic
- 11th Apr 2025 – Cardiff, Sherman Theatre
- 12th Apr 2025 – Brighton, Dome
- 17th Apr 2025 – Leeds, City Varieties
- 18th Apr 2025 – Norwich, Playhouse
- 20th Apr 2025 – Chelmsford, Chelmsford Theatre
- 23rd Apr 2025 – Liverpool, St George's Hall
- 24th Apr 2025 – Salford, The Lowry
- 25th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, Town Hall
- 26th Apr 2025 – Sheffield, Foundry
- 1st May 2025 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate
- 4th May 2025 – Machynlleth Comedy Festival
- 7th May 2025 – Glasgow, Glee Club
- 8th May 2025 – Newcastle, Northern Stage
- 22nd May 2025 – London, Soho Theatre Walthamstow
How to get tickets to Kool Story Bro
Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 6th February, meanwhile general sale opens at 10am on Friday 7th February.
Buy Kool Story Bro tickets at Ticketmaster
