Writer Simon Blackwell is said to be working on the adaptation with HBO, but the series is yet to be greenlit by the broadcaster.

Back aired in 2017 on Channel 4, and followed feuding foster brothers Stephen (Mitchell) and Andrew (Webb), who find themselves in a power struggle over their running their family's pub.

The series never returned for a third season on Channel 4, with Blackwell originally having plans for what could happen should the series have been renewed.

More like this

"I think we know where it might go if there were a third series," he said in 2021. "There's a very particular ending to this series and I think we know where we might go in terms of the story if there was a third one."

Read more:

Back isn't the only comedy that could see a remake for our friends across the pond. Deadline has also reported that Big Talk Studios is developing a UK-based version of classic US sitcom Cheers.

Allen told the publication it was a "huge honour" to be entrusted with the comedy, and said it would be a "huge challenge" to get it right, adding jokingly that he "might be insane".

He continued: "The British pub is an endangered species, so there’s an answer for the 'Why now?' about it.

"The attitudes of Cheers in the '80s are very different to the attitudes of today, so there's a massive amount of work to be done around taking inspiration from the original characters but creating something fresh."

Back is available to stream on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.