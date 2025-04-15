The BAFTA-winning show has continued to draw in viewers each season with its line-up of comics and absurd tasks, with this upcoming season boasting quite the run of comedic talent.

This season will see the likes of Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, podcaster Rosie Ramsey, The Good Place comedian Jason Mantzoukas, stand-up Fatiha El-Ghorri and sketch comic Stevie Martin all taking on Taskmaster challenges for season 19.

The season 18 finale aired last November, and since then, viewers have been left waiting to see just how a new instalment will unfold.

Of course, Greg Davies and Alex Horne return as hosts of the series, ready to put the comics through their paces.

Luckily for fans, Taskmaster was renewed for an additional six seasons back in 2023, meaning there is also another season beyond the 19th to come.

At the time of the show's renewal, Davies said: "I am also delighted that Alex and I return to test the intelligence of comedians in the most scientific of ways. I'll be pretty angry. It's not even an act anymore."

Taskmaster is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

