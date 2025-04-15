With the exciting line-up of comedians having been confirmed for Taskmaster season 19 back in January, fans of the series have patiently been waiting for news of the season's release date.

Ad

Now, it's been confirmed that Taskmaster season 19 will premiere on Channel 4 on Thursday 1st May at 9pm.

The BAFTA-winning show has continued to draw in viewers each season with its line-up of comics and absurd tasks, with this upcoming season boasting quite the run of comedic talent.

Close-up shot of Greg Davies and Alex Horne sitting in their Taskmaster thrones and looking at the camera. Alex has his mouth open in joy.
Taskmaster's Greg Davies and Alex Horne. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

This season will see the likes of Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, podcaster Rosie Ramsey, The Good Place comedian Jason Mantzoukas, stand-up Fatiha El-Ghorri and sketch comic Stevie Martin all taking on Taskmaster challenges for season 19.

The season 18 finale aired last November, and since then, viewers have been left waiting to see just how a new instalment will unfold.

Read more:

Of course, Greg Davies and Alex Horne return as hosts of the series, ready to put the comics through their paces.

Luckily for fans, Taskmaster was renewed for an additional six seasons back in 2023, meaning there is also another season beyond the 19th to come.

At the time of the show's renewal, Davies said: "I am also delighted that Alex and I return to test the intelligence of comedians in the most scientific of ways. I'll be pretty angry. It's not even an act anymore."

Taskmaster is available to watch on catch-up on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Morgan Cormack
Morgan CormackDrama Writer

Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.

Ad
Ad
Ad