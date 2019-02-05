What is Self Made released?

Self Made will premiere on Netflix on Friday 20th March 2020. You can read the biography here before the Netflix release.

Is there a trailer for Self Made?

Yes - it's rather uplifting and full of stunning period costumes:

Who is in the cast of Self Made?

Octavia Spencer, best known for her award-winning work in Hidden Figures and The Help, will play the lead role of African-American entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker as well as executive producing the show.

The Lego Movie 2 star Tiffany Haddish is also on board as Walker's daughter Leila, while True Detective's Carmen Ejogo portrays business rival Addie Munroe.

The show also boasts Blair Underwood as husband Charles James Walker, Garret Morris as father-in-law Cleophus, Kevin Carroll as lawyer friend Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

What is Self Made about?

The long-titled 'Self Made: Inspired By the Life of Madam CJ Walker' tells the true story of Walker, an African-American laundress who went on to become America's first female self-made millionaire.

The show will chart how Walker had to overcome the racial and gender biases of turn-of-the-century America, personal betrayals, business rivalries and her own marriage and family issues to launch her own haircare brand. Her business not only revolutionised black haircare and made her the wealthiest self-made woman in America, but also allowed her to fight for social change and donate generously to charity.

The trailer also seems to hint at some elaborate dance sequences, suggesting we might see some Dickinson-esque fantasy scenes slotted into the period drama.

The Lyell Centre will face some tough challenges in series 22 of Silent Witness as the long-running crime drama returns to BBC1.

Here's what you need to know:

When is Silent Witness on TV?

The new series began airing on Tuesday 8th January 2019, with the second episode following on Wednesday night. Silent Witness has typically aired on Mondays and Tuesdays, but a clash with the FA Cup 3rd round tie may have explained why it didn't get its usual slot in the TV schedules.

Silent Witness will now revert to its usual time slot, with episodes three and four airing on Monday 14th January and Tuesday 15th January at 9pm on BBC1 – although it's possible that coverage of the 'meaningful vote' on Theresa May's Brexit deal might affect the airing of Tuesday night's episode.

Episodes five and six will air on the following Monday and Tuesday.

Emilia Fox returns for her 14th outing as forensics expert Dr Nikki Alexander, alongside David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery and Richard Lintern as Dr Thomas Chamberlain.

This series also features some impressive guest stars, including EastEnders star Samantha Womack, Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver, and 007’s former Miss Moneypenny, Samantha Bond.

In episode five, we'll see the return of Nikki's love interest Matt Garcia, played by Michael Landes. And Nikki apparently has some news she desperately wants to share with him...

What is Silent Witness about?

The BBC crime drama focuses on a team of forensic pathologists as they investigate various crimes. The series was first broadcast in 1996 and has been a staple of British TV ever since.

Revealing what's in store for series 22, producer Kiaran Murray-Smith tells RadioTimes.com that we'll delve deeper into the personal lives and personalities of our four main characters: Nikki, Thomas, Clarissa and Jack. The "ambitious" new series will also be more "expansive," taking us beyond the four walls of the Lyell Centre.

Where is Silent Witness set?

Silent Witness is set mainly in London, and is filmed in the UK capital with a brief sojourn to Brighton for episodes five and six.

Richard Lintern told RadioTimes.com at the BBC Worldwide Showcase: "I think there was a conscious decision taken on this particular series of Silent Witness to focus on London, to bring London more in as a character than it's been before.

"And I think that's coincidental with the advent of drone photography which has allowed you aerial access to cities in a much cheaper and more cost efficient way than it used to be."

Will there be more Silent Witness?

Silent Witness has been running since the 90s and goes out in more than 235 territories including New Zealand and the US, and producer Kiaran Murray-Smith confirmed to RadioTimes.com that scripts are already being developed for series 23.

Murray-Smith reckons the drama could "absolutely" run for another 22 series or more, thanks to its "constant evolution" and powerful, contemporary stories. He adds: "As long as it doesn't become dated, then I think it's always going to be a winner."

Asked whether the series will continue, David Caves says: "As long as there's an audience and as long as it keeps evolving, which it has to do, then there's absolutely no reason why not."