WeCrashed, the latest drama from Apple TV Plus, lands on the streamer this week and its cast is led by two Hollywood A-listers.

The series explores how the company grew from a single space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under 10 years, then saw its value plummet in under a year.

This real-life story needs to be seen to be believed, with Apple's series following hit podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork and Hulu documentary WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn, which is available on Amazon.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of WeCrashed, including side-by-side comparisons with the real people some of them are portraying.

WeCrashed cast: Actors vs real-life counterparts

Jared Leto plays Adam Neumann

Apple/Noam Galai/Getty Images

Who is Adam Neumann? Adam Neumann is the billionaire businessman behind WeWork. Born in Israel, Neumann took his co-working real estate business from a start-up to being valued at $47 billion. A controversial figure, Neumann's rise (and subsequent fall) has been well documented.

Where have I seen Jared Leto before? The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman has appeared in film roles from Fight Club to Suicide Squad, Blade Runner 2049 to House of Gucci. He won Best Supporting Actor at the 2014 Oscars for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, and this year he's appearing in the Marvel/Sony film Morbius.

Anne Hathaway plays Rebekah Neumann

Apple/Getty/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Who is Rebekah Neumann? Rebekah Neumann is Adam's wife and business partner, who was once trying to become an actress. A former yoga instructor and cousin of Gwyneth Paltrow, Neumann went on to become chief brand and impact officer at WeWork.

Where have I seen Anne Hathaway before? Hathaway has been a mainstay on the big screen since her 2001 debut in The Princess Diaries. Since then she has appeared in Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada and Interstellar among many others, and played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises. She was Oscar-nominated in 2008 for Rachel Getting Married, and won for her role as Fantine in Les Misérables in 2012.

Kyle Marvin plays Miguel McKelvey

Apple/Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Who is Miguel McKelvey? Miguel McKelvey is the co-founder of WeWork. He and Adam first worked together on Green Desk, and once the pair had founded WeWork he became chief culture officer. In the series, he is often seen butting heads with Adam over his more experimental and risky style of business.

Where have I seen Kyle Marvin before? Marvin is a relative newcomer to the acting world, and is best known for writing, producing and starring in The Climb, a 2019 movie based on his 2018 short film of the same name.

America Ferrera plays Elishia Kennedy

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who is Elishia Kennedy? Elishia Kennedy appears to be a fictional character developed for the show. She's a brilliant young entrepreneur whose life is turned upside down after she joins WeWork.

Where have I seen America Ferrera before? Ferrera is perhaps best known for her role in comedy-drama series Ugly Betty, but also had a central role in Superstore and played Astrid in DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon film series.

O-T Fagbenle plays Cameron Lautner

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Who is Cameron Lautner? Cameron Lautner appears to be a fictional character invented for the series, and is a partner at an investment firm tasked with instilling discipline at WeWork ahead of its upcoming stock launch. This brings him into conflict with Adam Neumann.

Where have I seen O-T Fagbenle before? Fagbenle has appeared in all four seasons of The Handmaid's Tale, as well as having roles in series including Doctor Who and Agatha Christie's Marple. In 2021, he appeared in Black Widow as Natasha's friend and fixer Rick Mason.

