Vigil star confirms season 2 “conversations” as writer hints at sequel twist

With its first episode attracting an audience of 10.2 million over seven days, making it the BBC’s most-watched new drama of the year so far, it’s perhaps inevitable that talks are afoot regarding a sequel to Vigil.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Anjli Mohindra – who plays medical officer Tiffany Docherty on the BBC One thriller – revealed that “there’s been conversations” about a second season.

“I think there’s stuff on the horizon,” she hinted. “But nothing confirmed just yet.”

Prior to the show’s launch on 29th August, series creator and writer Tom Edge also hinted that a follow-up to Vigil was possible – with a twist.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“We have probably told as many of the stories as we would wish to tell on a submarine,” he said. “[But] some of the characters that we have developed as we’ve made it, they feel like characters that we’d love to burrow into. So if there’s a will to do it from everyone else then certainly I would be up for it.”

Could Vigil ditch its submarine setting? Whatever happens, Edge insisted that the conclusion to the first six-part series “provides enough closure, so that we’re not going to frustrate audiences.”

“It is not a show that is going to feel frustratingly incomplete if it never comes back, and I was quite keen for that to be the case,” he said.

Mohindra too promised a final episode that will prove “hugely satisfying” for loyal viewers. “It’s nail-biting, it really is. The thrill factor keeps going up a notch. I was a bit breathless reading that last episode!”

The first three episodes of Vigil have been met with an overwhelmingly positive reception by viewers and critics, though Mohindra admitted that she did have some concern as to whether audiences would take to the show’s claustrophobic atmosphere.

BBC/World Productions

“We started filming it just before COVID hit the UK, so the world has changed a lot,” she explained. “[I thought] the things that make the show brilliant are actually things that people might not want to see, i.e. people being trapped in a confined space. locked down together…

“I think if it came out six months ago and we were still in the thick of lockdown two, maybe we might have all been like, ‘Too much, too much!’ – so yeah, it’s brilliant that this joy for it is shared.”

Additional reporting by Patrick Cremona.

Read more: Vigil star Anjli Mohindra: “We haven’t even scratched the surface yet”

Vigil continues tonight (Sunday, 12th September) at 9pm on BBC One – read our latest Vigil review and our biggest Vigil questions after episode 3, plus learn more about the Vigil cast, the Vigil theme song and where Vigil is filmed.

Advertisement

Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.