When is Vienna Blood season 2 on BBC?

Vienna Blood, penned by Sherlock writer Steve Thompson and adapted from the best-selling Max Liebermann novels, is returning for a second season later this year.

Vienna Blood, set in the 1900s in Vienna, follows a know-it-all junior doctor, Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), and a taciturn detective, Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer), who form an unlikely crime-solving partnership.

RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed the first look at Vienna Blood season two, with Matthew Beard teasing: “At the end of season one, Max hopes he’ll still be able to be involved in criminal investigations. Thankfully his wish is granted when Oskar comes to visit him at his new private practice and lures him back into another fascinating case ripe for a Freudian approach. But while his relationship with his friend Oskar becomes more stable, his private life gets even more chaotic.”

The series was renewed back in July 2020, with both BBC Two and PBS onboard for another three-episode season of the period crime drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vienna Blood season two.

When is Vienna Blood season 2 on TV?

The new season went into production in August 2020 and will air sometime in winter 2021.

Vienna Blood season 2 plot and cast

A “Freudian double-act”, according to the BBC, the series follows an unlikely duo: Max Liebermann, a Victorian-era English junior doctor and a disciple of Sigmund Freud; and a detective, Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt of the Vienna police force.

The first season was likened to both Sherlock and Netflix’s psychological thriller Mindhunter, especially given Max’s fascination with the psychology of murderers and psychopaths.

The BBC said of season one: “Fixated by the idea of analysing psychopaths at close hand, Max convinces the Viennese police to let him observe their work… The deeper Max journeys into other people’s madness, the less he’ll know himself.”

BBC

The series is based on the Liebermann Papers book series by Frank Tallis, and since there are three more books yet to adapt, there’s plenty of source material left for the second season (each episode is based on one of the six books).

The team behind season one – including writer Steve Thompson and series director Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) – have also been confirmed to return for season two.

Vienna Blood season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news about Vienna Blood season two.

Vienna Blood season 2 will air on BBC Two this winter. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.