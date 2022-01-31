Despite delivering a huge plot twist in the opener, the crime drama's second episode has failed to grasp viewers.

The second episode of ITV drama Trigger Point aired last night (30th January). Starring Vicky McClure as expo Lana Washington, the series had all the hallmarks of a hit, including a stellar cast, a tight-knit bomb squad and plenty of threats closing in on said squad.

Fans shared their thoughts (and frustrations) with RadioTimes.com on Twitter, revealing what they thought might happen after the second episode cliffhanger.

"The health and safety executive will arrest her for taking helmet and safety glasses off whilst at work," one tweeted.

"Nothing much of interest judging by the first two episodes of #TriggerPoint," another added. "It manages to evaporate its tension at every turn."

One of the things many fans pointed out on social media was the rather rash decisions Lana seems to be making, especially considering how dangerous the situations she finds herself in are.

"I think the next bomb she goes to she'll go all kitted up in safety gear then do the stupidest thing by taking her helmet off as she goes to dismantle the bomb like we've seen her do in both episodes," one fan tweeted.

Other viewers also commented on the "door incident", which saw Lana attempt to dismantle a bomb that could be set off by any sudden movements by launching an attack on a nearby door.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“There’s a bomb which will explode if there’s any movement, so I need you to be really really still for me whilst I attempt to violently rip this door off," one fan tweeted.

Advertisement

Not all the feedback was as critical, however. One fan thought the episode was great – but took slight issue with the forensics team's choice of camera...