Top Boy Netflix soundtrack: Every song featured in the new season
Check out the season 4 soundtrack, with songs from Burna Boy and Harry Mosco.
Top Boy is finally back on Netflix for season 4 – and it’s certainly been worth the wait.
Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) have been absent from our screens since 2019, when the third season of the show dropped on the streamer.
Top Boy season 4 unfolds on a global scale as Dushane attempts to expand his drug empire internationally – and it is the show's most ambitious season yet (read our thoughts on the new season here).
From blackmail and bloodshed to revenge and betrayal, and a huge cliffhanger finale that lays the groundwork for an epic follow-up, there’s certainly a lot to get our heads around in the latest instalment.
Luckily, the show’s exciting season 4 soundtrack goes a long way to framing the narrative and conveying the characters' complicated emotions.
Read on for details of every song that appears in Top Boy season 4 (or season 2 as Netflix has branded it) as well as season 3.
Top Boy season 4 soundtrack: Full list of songs
Episode 1
Burna Boy - Gbonha
Kaydy Cain, Zaramay & The Beatsoundz - Como Yo Lo Hago
Harry Mosco - Peaceful Dub
Episode 2
Amaarae - Leave Me Alone
RIMON - Nighttime
Intik - Interlude 2
Episode 3
Jorja Smith ft. PopCaan - Come Over
Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor - War Outside
Episode 4
Nass El Ghiwane - Mahmouma
Unknown T, KO & V9 - AVEN9ERS
Freckle fear. Spooks, Goose & Tragic - GS X PS Whips and Bikes
Suspect OTB - Nuttn 2 Prove
Episode 5
Central Cee - Loading
Episode 6
Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia - Energy
Episode 7
Deniro5ive & Taifunds - Cutie
She Wyse - Mind Language
FLOHIO - With Ease
Episode 8
Delroy Wilson - Have Some Mercy
Potter Payper - Gangsteritus
Top Boy season 3 soundtrack
Episode 1
AJ Tracey - Quarterback
Nines - Oh My
Popcaan - Superstar
Chronixx - Skankin' Sweet
Episode 3
Mura Masa - Love$ick (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Episode 4
Lloyd Luther - Drugs on Tap
Bugzy Malone - Die By The Gun
Episode 5
Wreckless Eric - Take the Cash (K.A.S.H)
Kojey Radical - If Only
Octavian - 100 Degrees
SL - Tropical
Azizi Gibson - High
Episode 6
Barry Biggs - Work All Day
Meyers - Common Kid
Episode 7
Baka Not Nice - My Town
Camille Yarborough - Ain't it a Lonely Feeling
Episode 8
CASisDEAD - Pat Earrings
Episode 9
Jaykae - Headache
Episode 10
Avelino - Belly of the Beast
Roots Manuva - Fighting For?
Them Two - Am I a Good Man?
You can also get the Top Boy album full of tracks inspired by the series here.
The new season of Top Boy is streaming now on Netflix.
