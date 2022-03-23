Dushane ( Ashley Walters ) and Sully (Kane Robinson) have been absent from our screens since 2019, when the third season of the show dropped on the streamer.

Top Boy is finally back on Netflix for season 4 – and it’s certainly been worth the wait.

Top Boy season 4 unfolds on a global scale as Dushane attempts to expand his drug empire internationally – and it is the show's most ambitious season yet (read our thoughts on the new season here).

From blackmail and bloodshed to revenge and betrayal, and a huge cliffhanger finale that lays the groundwork for an epic follow-up, there’s certainly a lot to get our heads around in the latest instalment.

Luckily, the show’s exciting season 4 soundtrack goes a long way to framing the narrative and conveying the characters' complicated emotions.

Read on for details of every song that appears in Top Boy season 4 (or season 2 as Netflix has branded it) as well as season 3.

Top Boy season 4 soundtrack: Full list of songs

Kane Robinson as Sully in Top Boy Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Episode 1

Burna Boy - Gbonha

Kaydy Cain, Zaramay & The Beatsoundz - Como Yo Lo Hago

Harry Mosco - Peaceful Dub

Episode 2

Amaarae - Leave Me Alone

RIMON - Nighttime

Intik - Interlude 2

Episode 3

Jorja Smith ft. PopCaan - Come Over

Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor - War Outside

Episode 4

Nass El Ghiwane - Mahmouma

Unknown T, KO & V9 - AVEN9ERS

Freckle fear. Spooks, Goose & Tragic - GS X PS Whips and Bikes

Suspect OTB - Nuttn 2 Prove

Episode 5

Central Cee - Loading

Episode 6

Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia - Energy

Episode 7

Deniro5ive & Taifunds - Cutie

She Wyse - Mind Language

FLOHIO - With Ease

Episode 8

Delroy Wilson - Have Some Mercy

Potter Payper - Gangsteritus

Top Boy season 3 soundtrack

Stefan in Top Boy Season 4 Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Episode 1

AJ Tracey - Quarterback

Nines - Oh My

Popcaan - Superstar

Chronixx - Skankin' Sweet

Episode 3

Mura Masa - Love$ick (feat. A$AP Rocky)

Episode 4

Lloyd Luther - Drugs on Tap

Bugzy Malone - Die By The Gun

Episode 5

Wreckless Eric - Take the Cash (K.A.S.H)

Kojey Radical - If Only

Octavian - 100 Degrees

SL - Tropical

Azizi Gibson - High

Episode 6

Barry Biggs - Work All Day

Meyers - Common Kid

Episode 7

Baka Not Nice - My Town

Camille Yarborough - Ain't it a Lonely Feeling

Episode 8

CASisDEAD - Pat Earrings

Episode 9

Jaykae - Headache

Episode 10

Avelino - Belly of the Beast

Roots Manuva - Fighting For?

Them Two - Am I a Good Man?

You can also get the Top Boy album full of tracks inspired by the series here.

The new season of Top Boy is streaming now on Netflix.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide and our Drama hub.

