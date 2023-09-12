The protagonists have always done whatever it takes to come out on top, consequences be damned, leaving a trail of innocent victims in their wake, from Kieron, whose heartbreaking death left his cancer-stricken mother bereft and alone, to Erin's father Dris and Stefan's brother Jamie.

The bodycount always extends far beyond the intended targets.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cast your mind back to Jamie's short-lived fling with Tilly, who was shot by rival gang members aiming at him and his crew. He did his best to protect his brothers from discovering how he was making his money, but failed spectacularly when the police raided his home after a bag of guns was planted at their home on Dushane's orders.

Stefan's innocence was ripped from him by the actions of Dushane, Jamie and Sully – who killed his brother. "There ain't no life around me. It's all gone," he said in the last season, reflecting on a life destroyed by gang warfare.

His arc highlights the often grisly conclusion to a life of crime and violence, which is exacerbated further if you have family to protect.

Little Simz and Ashley Walters in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

While it might be uncomfortable and unfathomable for some to accept, those who have done their fair share of harming, such as Sully, are also victims.

Across the show's five seasons, he's been stripped of his humanity, which he acknowledges himself in his final conversation: "To be honest, Stefan feelin' done left me a long time ago."

That is the brutal cost of what it takes to become the top boy.

Sully initially entered into that world to give his daughter a better life. He undoubtedly wanted to make her proud. But while that yearning hadn't entirely left him at the end, he had undeniably lost his way, inflicting violence in a manner that indicated he had fully surrendered, such is the corrupting power of being number one.

More like this

Even if he had survived, his soul had succumbed long ago.

Sully's death followed on from the untimely demises of Jamie and Dris, all three of whom were fiercely determined to overcome the social inequality they'd been saddled with.

Initially, their only concern was to provide for their families and be worthy parents. Their hopes and dreams were noble, all three looking beyond the concrete walls of their estate to something more.

But the higher you climb, the harder you fall.

Read more:

Top Boy is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Like this? You might want to try Power. Available now on Lionsgate+.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.