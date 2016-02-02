John Le Carré's espionage thriller The Night Manager is set to air on BBC1 later this month, and with a cast including Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and Tom Hollander, it's safe to safe we're pretty excited to see how it plays out.

Advertisement

The new BBC1 drama is a tale of luxury, secrets, underhand deals, turf wars and British intelligence. Hiddleston stars as Jonathan Pine, a former soldier recruited by an intelligence operative to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer (Hugh Laurie).