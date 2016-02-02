Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie are on the edge in new set pictures from The Night Manager
Tensions are rising in preview pictures for BBC1's John Le Carre adaptation
John Le Carré's espionage thriller The Night Manager is set to air on BBC1 later this month, and with a cast including Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie and Tom Hollander, it's safe to safe we're pretty excited to see how it plays out.
The new BBC1 drama is a tale of luxury, secrets, underhand deals, turf wars and British intelligence. Hiddleston stars as Jonathan Pine, a former soldier recruited by an intelligence operative to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer (Hugh Laurie).
We'll have to wait a little longer to see it on our telly screens, but here are a few preview pictures to whet your appetite...
1111
The Night Manager starts on BBC1 later this month