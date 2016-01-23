Tom Hiddleston is up to his neck in first trailer for The Night Manager
BBC's new John le Carré adaptation also stars Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debicki, David Harewood, Katherine Kelly and more
Here are just nine reasons we're beyond excited for new BBC1 drama The Night Manager:
1. Tom Hiddleston
2. Hugh Laurie
3. Olivia Colman
4. Tom Hollander
5. Katherine Kelly
6. David Harewood
7. Elizabeth Debicki
8. Russell Tovey
9. Adeel Akhtar
The adaptation of John le Carré's novel is set to air on UK screens next month and with a cast like that, the hype is high. But what can we expect? Well, this first trailer gives us a pretty good idea, with the story following Hiddleston's spy Jonathan Pine as he infiltrates the inner circle of Laurie's seriously creepy arms dealer Richard Roper.
Pine's tricky mission goes to plan... at least, to begin with. But it's not long before Roper smells a rat, warning his new friend: "You step out of line and we'll make you howl for your mother." Yikes.
The Night Manager will air on BBC1 in February