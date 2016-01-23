The adaptation of John le Carré's novel is set to air on UK screens next month and with a cast like that, the hype is high. But what can we expect? Well, this first trailer gives us a pretty good idea, with the story following Hiddleston's spy Jonathan Pine as he infiltrates the inner circle of Laurie's seriously creepy arms dealer Richard Roper.

Pine's tricky mission goes to plan... at least, to begin with. But it's not long before Roper smells a rat, warning his new friend: "You step out of line and we'll make you howl for your mother." Yikes.

Advertisement

The Night Manager will air on BBC1 in February