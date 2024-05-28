Per ITV, the series "delves into the long-standing tensions between Russia and the UK" and will examine how far "Russian interference in British politics" could really go.

Bradby said: "I always dreamed of turning Secret Service into a compelling and enthralling TV series, so I am completely thrilled that ITV have commissioned this series and can't wait to be on set in London and Malta.

"I felt the themes were achingly topical when I wrote the novel – and they have only become more so since."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

No casting has been announced for the series just yet, with the lead role of Henderson likely to be highly sought after, but Bradby is confirmed to be writing the scripts in collaboration with screenwriter Jemma Kennedy (Captain Webb).

Secret Service will consist of five episodes in total, commissioned by ITV's Head of Drama Polly Hill and Senior Drama Commissioner Helen Ziegler.

"We are delighted to be working with Tom, Jemma and the team at Potboiler to bring this story of a new cold war to our screens," said Ziegler. "Tom and Jemma's thrilling scripts could not be more timely in their exploration of this complex cat-and-mouse game between East and West."

Filming will commence in London and Malta early next year, with no premiere date set for the series just yet.

Executive producers Gail Egan and Andrea Calderwood added: "It is very exciting to be working with Polly and Helen at ITV on this thrilling story of espionage and politics.

"Tom and Jemma have created a bold and compelling drama that looks behind the curtain at the real world of modern-day spies and the machinations happening in the corridors of power which affect us all."

Secret Service is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.