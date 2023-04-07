Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, the series follows Clare (played Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

Coming from Reese Witherspoon 's production company Hello Sunshine, Tiny Beautiful Things promises to be heartfelt and funny in equal measure.

When an old writing friend comes to Clare with the proposition of taking over an advice column, she bulks at the idea but soon finds that while helping others, she starts to unfurl unhealed wounds of her own, particularly about her mother (played by Merritt Wever).

But who else stars in the series alongside Hahn? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Tiny Beautiful Things.

Tiny Beautiful Things cast

Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce

Tiny Beautiful Things: Clare (Kathryn Hahn). Erin Simkin/Hulu

Who is Clare Kincade? We first meet Clare as her marriage to husband Danny is barely limping along and her teenage daughter, Rae continues to push her away. Her once-promising writing career is non-existent but when an old friend asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she doesn't think it's a good fit.

But she soon realises that in giving people advice, she too can start to explore some of her own memories and unresolved trauma related to her mother's untimely death.

Where have I seen Kathryn Hahn before? Hahn has starred in numerous TV shows and films over the years but is perhaps best known for roles in WandaVision, Crossing Jordan, Bad Moms and more recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Sarah Pidgeon as young Clare

Tiny Beautiful Things: Frankie (Merritt Wever) and Young Clare (Sarah Pidgeon). Jessica Brooks/Hulu

Who is young Clare? The younger version of Clare, we follow young Clare as she navigates addiction, relationships, pregnancy, loss and a blossoming writing career in her early 20s.

Where have I seen Sarah Pidgeon before? Pidgeon is known for her roles in Gotham and The Wilds.

Quentin Plair as Danny Kincade

Tiny Beautiful Things: Danny Kincade (Quentin Plair). Hulu/Disney Plus

Who is Danny Kincade? Danny is Clare's well-meaning and tired husband, who has had to take drastic measures to underline his growing annoyance at Clare's actions. The pair are going through a very rough patch of their marriage to say the least but have known each other since they were young.

Where have I seen Quentin Plair before? Plair most recently starred in Welcome to Chippendales opposite Kumail Nanjiani, but has also starred in Roswell, New Mexico, The Good Lord Bird, The Quad, The Good Doctor and Burning Sands.

Tanzyn Crawford as Rae Pierce-Kincade

Tiny Beautiful Things: Rae Pierce-Kincade (Tanzyn Crawford). Hulu/Disney

Who is Rae Kincade? Rae is stuck in the middle of her parent's mid-marital crisis and is certainly feeling it, as well as battling her own teenage angst and identity issues as they relate to her race and queerness. She is struggling but is also torn between her two parents so often retreats into herself.

Where have I seen Tanzyn Crawford before? Tiny Beautiful Things is Crawford's first major TV role but she has also starred in Servant, Alexander and The Leap.

Merritt Wever as Frankie

Tiny Beautiful Things: Jess (Johnny Berchtold), Frankie (Merritt Wever), and Young Clare (Sarah Pidgeon). Hulu/Disney Plus

Who is Frankie? We see Frankie in flashbacks throughout the series and she is the resilient and resourceful single mother of Clare and Lucas. Although they grow up in relative poverty, Frankie tries her hardest for her children until her death, which turns Clare's life on its head.

Where have I seen Merritt Wever before? Many will recognise Wever for her roles in Unbelievable, Nurse Jackie and Godless. More recently, she has starred in Apple TV+'s Roar but has also had roles in New Girl, Run, The Good Wife and The Walking Dead.

Additional cast for Tiny Beautiful Things

Owen Painter as young Lucas

Elizabeth Hinkler as Shan Richards

Michaela Watkins as Amy

Aneasa Yacoub as Montana

Johnny Berchtold

Tijuana Ricks as Mel

Stevonte Hart as young Danny

Tim Roth as Hayes MacKeown

Tiny Beautiful Things premieres on Disney Plus on Friday 7th April.

