Time viewers hail “sensational” Sean Bean in “grim” BBC drama

Jimmy McGovern’s new prison drama Time got off to a great start on BBC One last night (Sunday 6th June) and viewers were captivated – if a little shaken – by the first episode of the brutal three-part series.

Advertisement

The series follows Mark (Sean Bean), a former school teacher who finds himself forced to adjust to life in prison, and Eric (Stephen Graham) a long-time prison guard who finds his principles challenged by a run-in with a dangerous inmate.

The performances of acting heavyweights Graham and Bean came in for particular praise from fans, with many taking to social media to express their views.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

One viewer wrote, “20 minutes into #Time & I don’t think I have drawn breath. Played beautifully & with intensity by @StephenGraham73 & Sean Bean, this is another superb piece of writing from Jimmy McGovern.”

20 minutes into #Time & I don’t think I have drawn breath. Played beautifully & with intensity by @StephenGraham73 & Sean Bean, this is another superb piece of writing from Jimmy McGovern. — RachelDodd 🏃🏻‍♀️🎓🧘🏻‍♀️🎭📚 (@HallamRose) June 6, 2021

Another fan Tweeted, “Thought #Time was absolutely fantastic. Sean Bean showing a real vulnerability & Stephen Graham was immense as always, Aneurin Barnard was absolutely brilliant as Bernard. Going to savour this and not binge! Jimmy McGovern knocks it out the park again.”

And a third added, “Just finishing watching Time on BBC, one of the best drama’s I’ve seen, the story, the acting, all impeccable, Sean Bean and @StephenGraham73…Brilliant.”

Just finishing watching Time on BBC, one of the best drama's i've seen, the story, the acting, all impeccable, Sean Bean and @StephenGraham73 👏🏻👏🏻…Brilliant #Time — Tim Mann (@ManicMann) June 7, 2021

Speaking of the performances, one viewer wrote, “Sean Bean and Stephen Graham have got to be two of the best British actors of all time. Great start to a programme this.”

Bean’s performance was variously described as “sensational”, “a bit special”, and “utterly superb” with one viewer saying that he “absolutely smashed it.”

And another fan made light of Bean’s much joked about habit of being killed off early in a series, writing, “Sean Bean and Stephen Graham two of our best actors in a gritty prison drama written by the superb Jimmy McGovern, and to top it all we’re one episode down and Sean hasn’t died! (Yet)”

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham two of our best actors in a gritty prison drama written by the superb Jimmy McGovern, and to top it all we're one episode down and Sean hasn't died! (Yet) #Time pic.twitter.com/aSevsTW7wb — Ellie J. Mac (@Ellejaymay) June 6, 2021

Viewers were also quick to point out how true to life and bleak the drama was, with one fan branding it “almost unwatchable” as a result of how powerful it was.

Advertisement

“Time on #BBC1 is unbelievably grim,” he said. “Grim, but accurate. Really communicates the oppression, violence and alienation of prison life. Sean Bean is utterly superb, the script and direction are excellent. But it’s so powerful and true-to-life that it’s almost unwatchable.”

Time on #BBC1 is unbelievably grim. Grim, but accurate. Really communicates the oppression, violence and alienation of prison life. Sean Bean is utterly superb, the script and direction are excellent. But it's so powerful and true-to-life that it's almost unwatchable. #Time — Mark Gregory (@Gregom10) June 6, 2021