The consequences of their actions are devastating and risk tearing down everything that Ronnie has built, with each episode dropping more exciting twists on viewers as money and power continuously changes hands.

Fittingly for a city so closely associated with music history, This City Is Ours is set to a lively soundtrack of classic and contemporary songs, including an iconic track from the late Liverpudlian singer Cilla Black.

If the show has had you tapping your foot, read on for an overview of the songs featured in This City Is Ours.

This City Is Ours episode 1 songs

Sean Bean and Jack McMullen star in This City Is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

Richard Wagner's The Ride of the Valkyries – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Take Care Of Business – Nina Simone

Sweatboxx Party – Bianca Oblivion, Sam Binga & Fox

Mack the Knife – Bobby Darin

A Well Respected Man – The Kinks

Can't Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

Out of Brain – Joe Impero

The House of Bamboo – Andy Williams

Mack the Knife – Dave Van Ronk

This City Is Ours episode 2 songs

Sway – Dean Martin

Adagio for Strings – Tiësto

Blue Horse – Lora Lee and Leo

All of a Sudden – Matt Monro

La Casa del Sol Naciente (House of the Rising Sun) — Frida Boccara

Show Me Love – Robin S

This City Is Ours episode 3 songs

Saoirse-Monica Jackson stars in This City Is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

The Good Life – Tony Bennett

Party (feat DEVMO) – Aria

I Can't Stand The Rain – Ann Peebles

This City Is Ours episode 4 songs

Friend or Foe – Jordan Rakei

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood – Nina Simone

Grindstone – RJ Faulkner

Kiss the Sky – Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra

This City Is Ours episode 5 songs

Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy, Mike Noble as Banksey and James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh in This City Is Ours. BBC

I've Gotta Be Me – Sammy Davis Jr

The Good Life – Tony Bennett

Till Then My Love – Matt Monro

House of Bamboo – Andy Williams

A Little Respect – Erasure

This City Is Ours episode 6 songs

WHO AM I – BERWYN

This City Is Ours episode 7 songs

James Nelson-Joyce stars in This City Is Ours. BBC

Real Like That – Young LS

Anyone Who Had a Heart – Cilla Black

Mack the Knife – Mark Lanegan

It's Not for Me to Say – Johnny Mathis

This City Is Ours episode 8 songs

Mack the Knife – Bobby Darin

All episodes of This City is Ours are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Catch new episodes on Sundays on BBC One.

