This City Is Ours soundtrack: Every song featured in BBC drama
The new series is available to stream in its entirety on BBC iPlayer.
This City Is Ours introduces viewers to a crime family on the brink of civil war, with the streets of Liverpool acting as the frontlines of a brewing conflict.
Gang leader Ronnie Phelan (Sean Bean) is eyeing retirement after a long criminal career, but the looming prospect of his stepping down opens a power vacuum that his son, Jamie (Jack McMullen), and right-hand man Michael (James Nelson-Joyce) rush to fill.
The consequences of their actions are devastating and risk tearing down everything that Ronnie has built, with each episode dropping more exciting twists on viewers as money and power continuously changes hands.
Fittingly for a city so closely associated with music history, This City Is Ours is set to a lively soundtrack of classic and contemporary songs, including an iconic track from the late Liverpudlian singer Cilla Black.
If the show has had you tapping your foot, read on for an overview of the songs featured in This City Is Ours.
This City Is Ours episode 1 songs
- Richard Wagner's The Ride of the Valkyries – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Take Care Of Business – Nina Simone
- Sweatboxx Party – Bianca Oblivion, Sam Binga & Fox
- Mack the Knife – Bobby Darin
- A Well Respected Man – The Kinks
- Can't Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli
- Out of Brain – Joe Impero
- The House of Bamboo – Andy Williams
- Mack the Knife – Dave Van Ronk
This City Is Ours episode 2 songs
- Sway – Dean Martin
- Adagio for Strings – Tiësto
- Blue Horse – Lora Lee and Leo
- All of a Sudden – Matt Monro
- La Casa del Sol Naciente (House of the Rising Sun) — Frida Boccara
- Show Me Love – Robin S
This City Is Ours episode 3 songs
- The Good Life – Tony Bennett
- Party (feat DEVMO) – Aria
- I Can't Stand The Rain – Ann Peebles
This City Is Ours episode 4 songs
- Friend or Foe – Jordan Rakei
- Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood – Nina Simone
- Grindstone – RJ Faulkner
- Kiss the Sky – Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra
This City Is Ours episode 5 songs
- I've Gotta Be Me – Sammy Davis Jr
- The Good Life – Tony Bennett
- Till Then My Love – Matt Monro
- House of Bamboo – Andy Williams
- A Little Respect – Erasure
This City Is Ours episode 6 songs
- WHO AM I – BERWYN
This City Is Ours episode 7 songs
- Real Like That – Young LS
- Anyone Who Had a Heart – Cilla Black
- Mack the Knife – Mark Lanegan
- It's Not for Me to Say – Johnny Mathis
This City Is Ours episode 8 songs
- Mack the Knife – Bobby Darin
