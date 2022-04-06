The Darwins shot to prominence after they faked John's death during a supposed canoe accident in 2002, in order to claim the insurance money. The rouse was hidden from everyone, even their children.

ITV's highly-anticipated series The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe is adapting the unbelievable true story of John and Anne Darwin, and now an image has been revealed of its stars recreating the couple's most famous moment.

The couple's deception was later uncovered and they were each sentenced to more than six years in prison in 2008, although they were later released in 2011.

Now, in a newly-released image, Monica Dolan and Eddie Marsan – who play Anne and John respectively – have recreated the picture in a Panama real estate office that brought their whole plan crashing down, after John was recognised back in England, making it clear he wasn't dead.

Further images have been released of the fateful photograph being taken, showing that this moment will be a key part of the upcoming series.

Monica Dolan as Anne Darwin, Eddie Marsan as John Darwin, Jorge Albuquerque as Mario Vilar and Mariana Norton as Karina Vilar. ITV

At an event attended by RadioTimes.com and other press, Unforgotten creator Chris Lang, who has written this new series, revealed that he did approach the Darwins about the show, but they "didn't want to get involved".

Lang said: "David Leigh, who was the journalist who broke the story... does still speak with Anne and has a good relationship with her.

"So, you know, I think [he] hopefully has been able to reassure her that it is as sympathetic a telling of her story as is possible, given what she did."

