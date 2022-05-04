The Rising creator already has "exciting" plan for season 2

Airing weekly on Sky Max and streaming in full on Sky and NOW, the eight-part series follows the restless spirit of murdered teenager Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard), as she attempts to uncover who killed her.

The Rising creator Pete McTighe has revealed he has already outlined a plan for a second season of Sky's supernatural drama, which premiered last month.

The first season is an emotional rollercoaster, which successfully juggles crime, romance, dark fantasy and family drama, with McTighe telling RadioTimes.com that he hopes to do it all again.

Beware: spoilers follow.

"I'm hoping we get to tell more stories in this series because I've got plenty of ideas for them," began McTighe, who is also known for his work on Wentworth and Doctor Who.

"But it was important for this particular first series, for me, that the ending was a satisfying one, and that we didn't have a terrible cliffhanger at the end where we still don't know who the killer was."

With the finale as it is, The Rising would remain a satisfying watch even if future episodes never materialise, although McTighe is clear that he would love to return to the world of the show.

The Rising is loosely based on a Belgian series titled Hotel Beau Séjour, which adopted an anthology format for its own second season, but McTighe wouldn't be drawn on whether his idea follows the same route or directly connects to his existing story.

"I don't want to spoil anything or jinx anything by telling you what I'm doing," he continued. "I have already written a plan for a second series, and I think it's really exciting and interesting. I don't want to say too much because I don't want to jinx it. I want it to happen."

