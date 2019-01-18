The Punisher producers are still hoping for a third Netflix season
Netflix has recently cancelled three of its Marvel shows, but could The Punisher survive?
The producers of The Punisher are hopeful that it will be renewed for a third season, despite Netflix having recently cancelled its Marvel cohorts Iron Fist, Daredevil and Luke Cage.
Three out of five Marvel Netflix collaborations have been culled in recent months, leaving just Jessica Jones (whose third season is set to be released later this year) and The Punisher.
However, Punisher executive producer Steve Lightfoot seems optimistic about their chances of returning for a third round.
"We left season two in a place where my hope was everyone would just be like, fantastic, I can't wait for season three," Lightfoot said in an interview with SYFY WIRE. "And if we get to make season three, I'll be absolutely delighted. I would love to make 10 seasons."
Some have suggested that part of the reason for the recent spate of cancellations could be related to Marvel owners Disney gearing up for their own streaming service Disney+.
However, Marvel TV's Jeff Loeb has said that the decision to renew or cancel ultimately lies in the hands of Netflix execs.
"That's not our decision to make," he said. "We have a fantastic cast. We have a terrific writing team and extraordinary crew. It's ultimately going to be Netflix's call, as it is with every show. We are beholden to the network and it's the network who decides whether or not we're going to do it."
The Punisher season 2 is out NOW on Netflix