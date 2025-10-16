New Sky thriller The Iris Affair comes from Luther creator Neil Cross, who has worked with plenty of big name actors over the years – most prominently, of course, Idris Elba.

Here, he has assembled another big, starry cast, with Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander leading the series as Iris and Cameron, two figures locked in a chase over the activation codes for a powerful machine.

But with the likes of Harry Lloyd and Sacha Dhawan also in the cast, who else stars and who do they all play in the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Iris Affair.

The Iris Affair cast: Who stars in the Sky thriller?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Iris Affair. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Niamh Algar as Iris Nixon

Tom Hollander as Cameron Beck

Kristofer Hivju as Jensen Lind

Harry Lloyd as Hugo Pym

Meréana Tomlinson as Joy Baxter

Sacha Dhawan as Alfie Bird

Maya Sansa as Nico Casterman

Debi Mazar as Celia Baxter

Marco Leonardi as Bruni

Angela Bruce as Meski

Lorenzo de Moor as Teo

Niamh Algar plays Iris Nixon

Niamh Algar in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Iris Nixon? Iris is an enigmatic genius and expert puzzle solver, who is hired by Cameron to wake up his machine. She is satisfied with living a solitary existence and is somewhat amoral.

Where have I seen Niamh Algar? Algar has had roles in series including The Virtues, Deceit, Raised by Wolves, Suspect, Malpractice, Culprits, Mary & George and Playing Nice. She has also appeared in films such as Calm With Horses, Censor, Wrath of Man and The Wonder.

Tom Hollander plays Cameron Beck

Tom Hollander in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Cameron Beck? Cameron is an entrepreneur who has hired Jensen to create a world-changing computer. However, he takes out a loan from a dangerous company to do so, and therefore can himself prove dangerous in his quest to get it working.

Where have I seen Tom Hollander? Hollander has had roles in films including Gosford Park, Pride & Prejudice, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Valkyrie, In the Loop, About Time, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, A Private War, Bohemian Rhapsody and The King's Man, as well as series such as The Thick of It, Rev, The Night Manager, Taboo, Baptiste, Us, The Ipcress File, The White Lotus, Feud: Bette and Joan and Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Kristofer Hivju plays Jensen Lind

Kristofer Hivju in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Jensen Lind? Jensen is a genius and scientist who created the machine for Cameron, but regrets it when he sees the danger it poses.

Where have I seen Kristofer Hivju? Hivju is known for his roles in series including Game of Thrones, The Witcher, Beck, The Gentlemen and Twilight of the Gods, as well as films such as Force Majeure, The Fate of the Furious, Cocaine Bear and Red One.

Harry Lloyd plays Hugo Pym

Harry Lloyd in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Hugo Pym? Hugo is the dangerous acting head of the Intragroup Committee, who Cameron took a loan from.

Where have I seen Harry Lloyd? Lloyd has had roles in series including Doctor Who, Robin Hood, Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall, Manhattan, Marcella, Counterpart, Legion, Brave New World, Arcane, Prime Target and I, Jack Wright, as well as films such as Jane Eyre, The Iron Lady, The Riot Club, The Theory of Everything, The Wife and The Lost King.

Meréana Tomlinson plays Joy Baxter

Meréana Tomlinson in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Joy Baxter? Joy is a wayward teen who Iris acted as a tutor for, under the guise of Miss Brook.

Where have I seen Meréana Tomlinson? The Iris Affair is Tomlinson's first on-screen role.

Sacha Dhawan plays Alfie Bird

Sacha Dhawan in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Alfie Bird? Alfie is a former journalist who runs a YouTube channel dedicated to finding Iris.

Where have I seen Sacha Dhawan? Dhawan has had roles in series including The Deep, Last Tango in Halifax, Line of Duty, Mr Selfridge, In the Club, Sherlock, Iron Fist, Dracula, The Prince, Suspect, Doctor Who, The Great and Wolf, as well as films such as After Earth, The Lady in the Van and The Boy with the Topknot.

Maya Sansa plays Nico Casterman

Maya Sansa in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Nico Casterman? Nico is a hardworking Italian cop who plays by the rules.

Where have I seen Maya Sansa? Sansa has had roles in series such as Collateral and films including My Paper Dolls.

Marco Leonardi plays Bruni

Marco Leonardi as Bruni in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Bruni? Bruni is the leader of a group of corrupt police officers.

Where have I seen Marco Leonardi? Leonardi has had roles in films such as Cinema Paradiso and series such as The Devil's Clock.

Lorenzo de Moor plays Teo

Lorenzo de Moor in The Iris Affair. Sky UK

Who is Teo? Teo is a police officer who has an intimate relationship with Iris.

Where have I seen Lorenzo de Moor? De Moor has had roles in films including Another Simple Favor and series such as Brigands: The Quest for Gold.

The Iris Affair airs on Thursdays on Sky and NOW.

Add The Iris Affair to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

