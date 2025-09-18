She ends up stealing a journal containing the device’s activation sequence and going on the run from Cameron, with the trailer showing us plenty of action that ensues along the way.

You can watch the full trailer at the top of this article now.

Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar star as Cameron Beck and Iris Nixon. Sky

The trailer also reveals the show's release date as being Thursday 16th October – meaning there's just under a month left to wait.

In the footage, we see glimpses of some of the show's other cast members, including Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Harry Lloyd (I, Jack Wright), Meréana Tomlinson (The Trials) and Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who).

Also starring across the series are Maya Sansa (Dormant Beauty), Peter Sullivan (Poldark), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Marco Leonardi (Anime Nere), Angela Bruce (Doctor Who) and Lorenzo De Moor (Another Simple Favor).

Niamh Algar in The Iris affair Sky

In exclusive quotes for RadioTimes.com, Algar broke down her character of Iris, calling her a "total outlier".

"(Creator and writer) Neil Cross described her as having ‘a brain the size of a planet,’ and that really fits," Algar said. "She’s brilliant, a fugitive, can hack any system, and actually relaxes by solving insanely difficult puzzles."

She continued: "In some ways, she functions almost like a computer, copying, storing, and processing only what she considers important, precise, and logical. She’s obsessive, manipulative, and unpredictable — spotting people’s weaknesses and using them to get what she needs.

"Dangerous, unique, and entirely her own — not motivated by romance or defined by trauma, but shaped by her intelligence and curiosity. Meeting her as she’s recruited by Cameron Beck [Tom Hollander] is just the beginning of discovering who she really is."

Meanwhile, Hollander said of his character, Cameron: "Iris [Niamh Algar] believes the computer to be a force for ill. Cameron, who raised the money for the computer to be built, believes it to be a force for good. The plot is her trying to kill it and him trying to keep it alive by getting back the activation sequence that she has stolen.

"Within that, there's more: does Cameron hate Iris or does he actually love her? And there's this debate going on throughout it about what's the moral status of this enormously powerful thing which is capable, as Cameron says, of solving climate change, curing cancer and solving poverty.

"Or, as Iris says, of being used for weaponry, stealing secrets and the creation of false information. So it's a very contemporary debate turned into a sort of Wacky Races, structured thriller in which you would say that I'm Dick Dastardly and she's Lady Penelope.

"Except that I'm not Dick Dastardly because Neil Cross, who's a very, very lovely collaborator, was happy to let me be a bit more sympathetic than that. You start to feel for Cameron's point of view, and then there's another villain created. So then there's someone else bearing down on Cameron, and he's the proper villain."

The Iris Affair is heading to screens soon, but Radio Times readers have the chance to catch it early with a special free screening. Taking place at London’s Barbican Centre on Monday 6th October 2025, the exclusive event will showcase the first two episodes ahead of their official release.

Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with stars Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander, alongside series creator Neil Cross.

Tickets are free, limited to two per person, and available on a first come, first served basis – so if you’re keen to discover the inspiration behind Cross’s latest thriller or quiz the cast on what’s to come, this is your chance to get ahead of the crowd.

The Iris Affair will launch on Sky and NOW on Thursday 16th October. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

