In the run-up to the show's release later this year, Sky has shared a first-look at the series, set to take place across the cities and countryside of Italy.

The show's synopsis reads: "The Iris Affair is a tense and cinematic chase thriller that pits two brilliant minds against each other in a deadly game of hide and seek across Italy.

Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar star as Cameron Beck and Iris Nixon. Sky

"When enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar) cracks a string of complex online puzzles, she’s led to a piazza in Florence where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander).

"He invites her to come and work for him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology. Her curiosity piqued, she accepts. But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device’s activation sequence –and vanishes.

"What follows is a relentless pursuit, from a remote cabin in Sardinia through the bustling streets of Rome, as Cameron races to find Iris in a high-stakes game where trust is dangerous and failure could be catastrophic."

As well as Algar and Hollander in the lead roles, the series will also feature Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones, Force Majeure), Harry Lloyd (Arcane, Marcella), Meréana Tomlinson (The Trials), Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), Maya Sansa (Good Morning, Night, Dormant Beauty), Peter Sullivan (Poldark, The Borgias), Debi Mazar (Younger, Entourage), Marco Leonardi (Nuovo Cinema Paradiso, Anime Nere), Angela Bruce (Silver Haze, Doctor Who) and Lorenzo De Moor (A Simple Favor 2, Dolce Fine Giornata).

The Iris Affair is coming to Sky and NOW later in 2025.

