Malpractice and The Night Manager stars in first look at Luther creator's new thriller The Iris Affair
Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander star in Neil Cross's new series.
Two years on from Luther's film farewell, Luther: The Fallen Sun, writer and showrunner Neil Cross is returning with a brand-new "sun-drenched" Sky Original thriller, The Iris Affair.
First announced last year as Iris, the eight-part series stars Niamh Algar (Malpractice, Mary & George) and Emmy winner Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, The White Lotus), and will be directed by Terry McDonough (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and Sarah O'Gorman (A Gentleman in Moscow, The Witcher).
In the run-up to the show's release later this year, Sky has shared a first-look at the series, set to take place across the cities and countryside of Italy.
The show's synopsis reads: "The Iris Affair is a tense and cinematic chase thriller that pits two brilliant minds against each other in a deadly game of hide and seek across Italy.
"When enigmatic genius Iris Nixon (Algar) cracks a string of complex online puzzles, she’s led to a piazza in Florence where she meets charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander).
"He invites her to come and work for him to unlock a powerful and top-secret piece of technology. Her curiosity piqued, she accepts. But when Iris discovers its dangerous potential, she steals the journal containing the device’s activation sequence –and vanishes.
"What follows is a relentless pursuit, from a remote cabin in Sardinia through the bustling streets of Rome, as Cameron races to find Iris in a high-stakes game where trust is dangerous and failure could be catastrophic."
As well as Algar and Hollander in the lead roles, the series will also feature Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones, Force Majeure), Harry Lloyd (Arcane, Marcella), Meréana Tomlinson (The Trials), Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), Maya Sansa (Good Morning, Night, Dormant Beauty), Peter Sullivan (Poldark, The Borgias), Debi Mazar (Younger, Entourage), Marco Leonardi (Nuovo Cinema Paradiso, Anime Nere), Angela Bruce (Silver Haze, Doctor Who) and Lorenzo De Moor (A Simple Favor 2, Dolce Fine Giornata).
The Iris Affair is coming to Sky and NOW later in 2025.
