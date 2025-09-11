So, if you’re eager to hear what inspired Cross’s latest project, or simply want to quiz the cast about what lies in store, you can secure your place with tickets available on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets are available now – with a maximum of two per person.

The drama sees Algar take on the role of Iris, a brilliant mind who cracks cryptic online puzzles only to stumble upon a dangerous secret that puts her life in jeopardy.

Soon, she's drawn into the world of charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander) and a high-stakes chase across Italy, as a deadly game of cat and mouse begins to unfold.

Niamh Algar as Iris Nixon in The Iris Affair. Sky

Described as a sleek, sun-drenched thriller, The Iris Affair promises plenty of twists, intrigue and edge-of-your-seat tension when it launches on Sky and NOW this autumn.

So why not get ahead of the crowd and watch it before everyone else?

The show was first announced, with the working title Iris, in May 2024, with writer/creator Cross saying: "All I wanted to do was to make a show I wanted to watch.

"Iris is an unapologetically exciting, witty, chase-driven adventure show and features a lead character the like of which I don't think we've ever met before on TV.

"With Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander bringing these complex characters to life, coupled with Terry McDonough's direction, I couldn't be more excited to share this world and these characters."

The Iris Affair will launch this autumn on Sky and NOW – get tickets now to our exclusive preview event.

