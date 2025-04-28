"I mean, there's a few moments," he said. "I loved doing the first one, but I obviously had said I don't like to do sequels. But I did walk away from that one going like, 'I really love these characters, and I love working with these actors.'

"And then when the movie just kind of took off on streaming, and suddenly it was like, number one everywhere, I go, 'Oh, we have a whole new audience for it.' That felt like, maybe this is the time to give it a shot."

Henry Golding – who reprises his role as Sean in the new film – felt similarly about returning.

"Over COVID, it just took it on its sort of life of its own [on streaming]" he recalled. "So when, when I got the call, it was like, 'Oh, they're thinking about doing a second.' I was like, I kind of knew that was going to happen, just because it was always first or second on like Netflix or whatever. It's sort of grown in popularity.

"So to be able to kind of cater to the fans and bring in a new group of people to sort of watch this amazing crazy storytelling, I think it's win win for everyone."

So when is Another Simple Favor released? And how can you watch it? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Another Simple Favor – is it streaming?

Blake Lively as Emily in Another Simple Favor. Prime Video

The film will be skipping a theatrical release and launching exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday 1st May 2025 – meaning that the only way to watch the film will be with a subscription to the streamer.

While some fans will no doubt be disappointed about not getting the chance to watch it on the big screen, this release does make sense, given how well the first film performed on streaming, and Amazon will be hoping that the sequel can achieve similar success.

The film previously premiered at the South by Southwest Festival on 7th March.

Where to watch the original A Simple Favor

If you've not seen the original film and need to catch up – or perhaps just recap – before diving into the sequel, the good news is that it's currently streaming on more than one platform.

It's available on both Netflix and Prime Video, while it's also possible to buy or rent it on a number of PVOD platforms including YouTube and Sky Store.

Another Simple Favor trailer

If you've not decided whether to watch the film yet, you can check out the trailer for the film below to give you a taste of what to expect.

Another Simple Favor is released on Prime Video from Thursday 1st May 2025.

